Dr. Stephen Kaminski Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

Dr. Stephen Kaminski, director of trauma services and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Cottage Hospital, has joined the Board of Directors at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Dr. Kaminski received his M.D. from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia, and subsequently completed a seven-year general surgery residency at Stanford University Hospital.

He has delivered multiple lectures and conference presentations on topics related to the care of trauma patients, and was named Surgery Residency Teacher of the Year for 2011 and Physician of the Year for 2012 for Cottage Hospital.

For the second year, Dr. Kaminski will be operating a concussion clinic for student athletes with goals of increasing understanding and reporting of concussion, and providing appropriate care for student athletes who have suffered such injuries.

The concussion clinic, a collaboration of Jodi House, Cottage Hospital and the Santa Barbara High School District, will be held at Jodi House this fall.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of Jodi House.