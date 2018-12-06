Draft EIR Released For Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon Drilling Plan

A draft report studying Aera Energy’s proposal to revive oil drilling at an East Cat Canyon site suggested a combination of alternatives would lessen the environmental impacts compared to the original plan.

After years of work and anticipation, the Santa Barbara County Planing and Development Department's Energy Division recently released the draft environmental impact report for the Aera East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Plan assessing various aspects of the project proposed for land 7 miles southeast of Santa Maria.

The project calls for re-establishing oil production using a thermal enhanced oil recovery process. The method uses steam to loosen very thick and viscous oil, allowing it to flow into the well bore so the pump can bring it to the surface.

Project plans include constructing and restoring approximately 72 well pads, more than 9 miles of field access roads, and drilling up to 296 wells to produce as much as 10,000 barrels a day.

Planned wells include oil/gas production wells, steam injection wells, observation wells, non-potable water production wells, water injection wells, and fresh groundwater wells.

However, the project would not employ hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” Aera representatives have said.

The proposal also calls for constructing an office building, a multipurpose building, a warehouse and maintenance building, a facility control building, and an onsite septic system along with a 14-mile, 8-inch natural gas pipeline to generate steam.

Aera’s proposal has drawn strong support from those eager to see the high-paying jobs and new tax revenue in the community, as well as fierce opposition among those fearing negative environmental impacts.

The study of the proposed project identified three significant impacts including effects of accidental spills adversely affecting water and habitat, and the construction would require the company to remove 1,500 oak trees totaling 29.2 acres of woodland

Significant impacts were also found for air quality, biological resources, greenhouse gas emissions, noise, water and more, according to the draft EIR, although mitigation measures would lessen the impacts to less-than-significant levels.

The report also reviewed project alternatives, and identified a combination of them as the environmentally-superior alternative to the proposed project.

“In summary, a combination of the Oak Avoidance Alternative for oil field development, Plains or Phillips 66 Pipeline Alternatives for crude oil truck transport, and the Natural Gas Pipeline Reroute Alternative offer environmental advantages over the entire proposed Project,” the report says.

One option, the Oak Avoidance Alternative, would use more horizontal drilling and reduce road widths and well pad area to lessen the impacts to oak trees by 81 percent.

But the drilling angle is more complicated and costly to drill, operate, and maintain, the draft EIR said.

The Phillips 66 Alternative would use some existing pipeline facilities to transport crude oil to a Bay Area refinery, rather than using tanker trucks for delivery, and the Plains Pipeline Alternative also seeks to end truck transportation.

That pipeline was shut down after the May 2015 rupture that caused the Refugio Oil Spill, and the alternative plan assumes Plains would be able to restart the existing Line 901-903 system without additional or new permits, the report says. However, Plains has applied to replace the pipeline rather than restart its existing one.

The Natural Gas Pipeline Reroute Alternative would align Aera's pipeline route to avoid Orcutt and populated areas. Similar to the proposed project, the alternative would connect into a station on Graciosa Road, where SoCalGas has available natural gas capacity.

The overall length of Natural Gas Pipeline Alternative would be approximately 17.4 miles, 3.4 miles longer than the proposed route.

“Although the Natural Gas Pipeline Alternative could have greater potential biological impacts and would be longer than the proposed route, this alternative would traverse much less densely populated lands,” the report says.

The environmental analysis also looked at the cumulative impacts of oil drilling proposals in the area.

In addition to Aera’s application, ERG Resources has proposed the West Cat Canyon Revitalization Plan Project including 233 oil, injection and water wells; four steam generators; and processing facilities. In conjunction with this project, SoCalGas would construct a 3.5-mile long, 8-inch diameter natural gas pipeline.

The PetroRock UCCB Project proposes 231 oil, injection and water wells; five steam generators; processing facilities, and a 2.7-mile SoCalGas natural gas line which would cross Foxen Canyon Road.

Cumulative oil development within the Cat Canyon Oil Field and corresponding oil transport would result in a "significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil or produced water spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on the biological and hydrological resources affected by a spill(s),” the report says.

Cumulative well development could have a significant contribution to temporary noise increases. Other cumulative impacts identified, including the Aera project’s contribution, could be reduced to insignificant levels through mitigation measures, according to the draft EIR.

The public comment period on the Draft EIR will continue through 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Betteravia Government Center, Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria and will be available to watch at the Engineering Building and Planning Commission Hearing Room, 123 E. Anapamu St.

In addition to being available online by clicking here, copies of the Draft EIR can be found for review at the Planning & Development North County office at 624 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria; the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.; the Santa Barbara Public Library at 40 E. Anapamu St,, Santa Barbara; and the UC Santa Barbara Davidson Library.

Comments on environmental issues such as air quality, biology and noise may be sent to project planner Kathryn Lehr by regular mail at 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, email at [email protected], phone at 805.568.3560, or fax at 805.568.2030.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.