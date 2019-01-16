Draft Plan for Community Wildfire Protection Ready For Review

Residents of the San Marcos Pass/Eastern Goleta Valley Mountainous Area in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Los Padres National Forest, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council have completed a draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The draft San Marcos Pass-Eastern Goleta Valley Mountainous Communities CWPP includes the communities of Painted Cave, San Marcos Trout Club, East and West Camino Cielo, Stagecoach and Coldsprings Road, Paradise Road, Old San Marcos Road, Twin Ridge, and San Marcos Foothills.

Santa Barbara County Fire will host a public workshop to review the draft plan, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearing room, 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The concept of the CWPP arose under federal law with the Healthy Forests Restoration Act (HFRA) in 2003.

In March 2004, the National Association of State Foresters, Society of American Foresters, National Association of Counties, Communities’ Committee, and Western Governor’s Association published the guidance booklet Preparing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan; A Handbook for Wildland-Urban Interface Communities.

On Aug. 8, 2011, the county Board of Supervisors approved a CWPP Development Process.

The purpose of a CWPP is to identify fire hazard reduction strategies for at-risk communities that are in balance with sustainable ecological management and fiscal resources, and to provide educational resources for residents to enhance fire preparedness.

Fire hazard reduction strategies include identifying and prioritizing areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments, recommending current best practices as to the types and methods of fuel treatments, and recommending measures to reduce structure ignitability.

They are collaborative agreements, developed by at-risk communities in consultation with various interested parties and agreed to by the appropriate local government, fire department and the State Forester. Four CWPPs have been developed in Santa Barbara County:

Mission Canyon Wildfire Protection Plan, Montecito Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and City of Goleta Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and Carpinteria-Summerland Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Development of the San Marcos Pass/Eastern Goleta Valley Mountainous Area CWPP began in 2016. A CWPP Development Team consisting of community members and technical experts was formed to work in conjunction with a Fire Planning consultant to develop the plan.

A county working group consisting of staff from County Fire, Planning and Development, and the County Executive Office gave guidance and support to the Development Team. A draft plan has been completed and is available for review.

The draft plan can be accessed on the Santa Barbara County Fire website, http://www.sbcfire.com/Community-Wildfire-Protection-Plan-for-Eastern-Goleta-Valley-Mountainous-Areas/.

— Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.