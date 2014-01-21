Drainage Improvement Project Near Highway 101 in Goleta to Begin in February

A project to improve the capacity of two drainage culverts along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue in Goleta is expected to begin in February, weather permitting.

A $16.6 million construction contract has been awarded to Flatiron West Incorporated of San Marcos. The funding for the project comes from the State Highway Safety Program.

This project is necessary because the existing culverts can only withstand a 10-year storm event. The rebuilding of these culverts will increase the water capacity for a 25-year storm event.

In previous years, properties north of Calle Real and Highway 101 have flooded several times, including sections of Highway 101. This project will also include reconstructing the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta. The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District is responsible for the implementation of separate construction projects that will continue the creek capacity improvement downstream of Highway 101.

Also next month, the City of Goleta will begin work on the Los Carneros Overhead Bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. The new bridge will provide two through lanes in each direction, a free right turn lane from northbound Los Carneros to southbound Highway 101, Class II bike lanes in each direction and a sidewalk on the west side.

Due to construction activity, the southbound Highway 101 on/off ramps at Los Carneros Road will be closed 24/7 for several months. The public may learn more about this project at the City of Goleta project website by clicking here.

Lane/ramp closure information for these projects will be announced when the construction schedules are confirmed.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.