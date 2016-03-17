Drama Kings, Drama Dogs to Perform Original Productions at Central Library for Santa Barbara Reads

Books

The Central Library will be hosting two very special drama productions this week as part of the Just Mercy programming for Santa Barbara Reads 2016.

On Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m., Los Prietos Boys Camp residents will perform a dramatic presentation that they created, “My Story,” which draws upon their experiences and tells the stories of their incarceration, plans and hopes for the future, and what is important to know about staying out of trouble.

The drama troupe call themselves The Drama Kings, and their performance will be followed by a question and answer session. This promises to be an impactful and compelling program, as the Los Prietos Boys Camp residents reveal what life is like for youth offenders.

Then, Sunday, March 20, at 5 p.m., DramaDogs will premiere “Qualities of Mercy,” based on the themes from Bryan Stevenson’s book Just Mercy.

Using justice, poverty, mercy, hope and grace, “Qualities of Mercy” includes stories and dialogs paraphrased from Stevenson’s book, songs, spirituals and eloquent words from thinkers over the centuries including Aristotle, James Baldwin, Cicero, Eugene V. Debs, George Eliot, Pope Francis, Mahatma Gandhi, Charles Darwin, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Merton, Harvey Milk, Proverbs and Psalms, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Desmond Tutu.

The Central Library, located at 40 E Anapamu Street, is part of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. More events and information about Santa Barbara Reads may be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBReads.

All events and programs provided by the Public Libraries are free and open to all.

— Jody Thomas is the librarian for public engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.