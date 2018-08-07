Women‘s Issues Take Center State in DramaDogs, DogStar Plays

In September, DramaDogs a Theater Company and DogStar Theater Company will bring two modern classic plays to Center Stage, 751 Paseo Nuevo, in Santa Barbara. The Two-Plays: Women Forward weekends run Friday, Sept. 7-Sunday, Sept. 14.

Three Tall Women by Edward Albee and Lettuce and Lovage by Peter Shaffer will be produced by DogStar and DramaDogs, respectively. The plays will be performed in repertory with a shared cast.

The empowerment of women in society and culture is a current issue. We are in a time of the emergence of the feminine and the power of the female. How women speak forward and move forward fearlessly into their lives and their communities.

DramaDogs a Theater Company and DogStar Theater Company are in collaboration co-creating an innovative project that highlights women in roles regarding choice, introspection and transformation; women who play their significant part in the humanity of the world.

In the drama Three Tall Women, a haughty, acerbic old woman lies dying; she is tended by two other women and visited by a young man.

Albee's play, a dialogue about everything from incontinence to infidelity, portrays aging without sentimentality; observations tell us about forgiveness, reconciliation, and our own fates.

Separate characters on stage in the first act, yet actually the same "everywoman" at different ages in act two, these "tall women" lay bare the truths of our lives — how we live, how we love, what we settle for, and how we die. — “And so it goes.”

In Shaffer’s comedy, Lettuce and Lovage, Lettice Duffet is an expert and untiring but daffy enthusiast on Elizabethan cuisine and medieval weaponry in history and the theater.

The play is about two women who clash at first meeting. Lotte Schoen, an inspector from the Preservation Trust who is neither impressed nor entertained by Lettice's exaggerated history lessons; Schoen fires her.

Relentlessly, Lettice engages the stoic Lotte in a battle to the death of all that is sacred to the Empire and the crown. The women, originally at odds with each other, find an enduring and endearing friendship.

Tickets for the plays can be purchased at www.centerstagetheater.org, $28 general/$23 students and veterans; special price, $46 for both plays (patrons choose the performance dates at the time of purchase).

DramaDogs a Theater Company is a multidisciplinary and project-driven theater company that celebrates the creative process from inception to staging. DramaDogs explores diverse material that provides cutting edge theatrical experiences to all audiences. Visit www.dramadogs.org.

DogStar Theater Company is based on the principles of collaboration, co-creation, and shared imagination. We strive to bring work to the stage that sparks creative conversation, initiates connection within the community and inspires positive action. Visit www.dogstartheater.org.

— Ken Gilbert for DogStar Theater Company.