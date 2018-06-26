Draughtsmen Aleworks, Alzheimer’s Association Tackle Brain Disease

Draughtsmen Aleworks has teamed with the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association for the second year to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

The RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara flag football game, which is expected to draw more than 500 fans, kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Bishop Diego High School. Game day tailgating starts at 11:30 a.m.

Since its inception in 2014, the Blondes vs. Brunettes game has raised nearly $300,000. The 2018 goal is to exceed $100,000.

"Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara is a fantastic way for young professionals in our community to come together for the more than 10,000 people living with Alzheimer's in our county," said Rhonda Spiegel, executive director, Alzheimer's Association, California Central Coast Chapter.

"Their passion to tackle Alzheimer's directly supports local Alzheimer's care and support, research and advocacy efforts," she said.

Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara is a local volunteer-driven group of young professionals who support the Alzheimer’s Association by playing, coaching and working on and off the field.

While victory is the goal for the teams, the mission is to raise crucial funds to provide support for families and caregivers and to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

“At Draughtsmen Aleworks, we support many local not-for-profit organizations but we have a special place in our hearts for the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association,” said Tami Snow, partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks.

“Many of us have had people close to us affected by this disease. We know first-hand how the association supports our community," Snow said.

"Also, the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has put together an exceptionally fun event that showcases smart, strong women who support a worthy cause," she said.

"The taproom has an ongoing karma tap where we promote and give back a percent of sales dedicated to do-goodery within the local community," she said.

"We are excited to support this extraordinary local organization for the month of July and look forward to having fun in the taproom with the age-old rivalry of blondes vs. brunettes,” Snow said.

Draughtsmen Aleworks will work with the chapter’s Santa Barbara office to further the fundraising efforts by partnering as Game Day Tailgate Sponsor, serving award-winning brews, as well as extending the age-old rivalry of blondes vs. brunettes in the taproom.

Draughtsmen Aleworks will donate $1 for every karma pint purchased in July to the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. All proceeds from beer sold at the game day will be donated to the chapter.

The devoted young professional women who play in the event put in countless hours of training and fundraising before game day.

"We play for all those who have been affected. We play to one day eradicate this disease. We play for a cure," said Team Blonde captains Natalie Ford and Emily Leiphardt.

“While we may be two teams divided on the field, we play with one common goal: To end Alzheimer's,” said Team Brunette captains Breanna Czenczelewski and Felicia Rueff.

There are multiple ways to get involved: become a sponsor, donate to a player or team, or simply attend the game.

Food and drink vendors include: Shalhoob, John's Hot Dog Express, SB Woodfire Catering, Kona Ice, and Shrimp vs Chef, Sparrow Sparkling Caffeinated Water and Pressed Juicery.

VIP ticket holders get day-of perks that include Hippy Pop popcorn and wine served by Area 5.1 winery. VIP passes are $60 by donation and $75 starting July 1.

SB Soundwaves will open for the "National Anthem," and La Boheme professional dance group will perform during half-time. Tickets are $20

by donation. For more information, visit act.alz.org/bvbsb or Whitney McMullen at [email protected] or 805-892-4259 ext.101.

The Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter is headquartered in Santa Barbara, with regional offices in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. Visit alz.org/CACentral or call 805-892-4259.

For more about Draughtsmen Aleworks, visit http://www.draughtsmenaleworks.com.

— Tami Snow for Draughtsmen Aleworks.