Monday, October 1 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Draughtsmen Aleworks Taps Into Spooky Spirit of Halloween

By Tami Snow for Draughtsmen Aleworks | October 1, 2018 | 11:23 a.m.

This Halloween season, Oct. 24-31, Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta, will embrace the frightening spirit of the holiday, turning the taproom into a creepy museum of cabinets.

The spooky scenario will go beyond sticky cobwebs, fake body parts and Styrofoam tombstones, letting visitors’ imaginations run wild.

Historically, cabinets of curiosity also were known as cabinets of wonder, or wonder-rooms. They became popular during the Northern Renaissance and Victorian era.

Amateur and professional scientists once kept their most prized specimens hidden away; society-folk now possessed the most unique and rarest finds, and proudly displayed them for all to see.

Traditional wonder-rooms had entire rooms filled with glass cases and collections in Victorian times, and were mostly the realm of royalty and academic institutions.

“At Draughtsmen, we want to embrace some of that kid-loving excitement,” said Chris van Meeuwen, co-creator of Halloween and partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks.

“Halloween seems like the perfect holiday to do that. Kids get as excited about candy as we do about beer,” van Meeuwen said.

For the past two years, Halloween at Draughtsmen has inspired the transformation of the brewery into a spooky and scary place taken-over by alien abductions and bloody butcher shops.

Draughtsmen member and official creative haunt director Rob Johns starts thinking about Halloween on Nov. 1 and plans the details all year long.

“This year, the inspiration I had for the theme was to create a place where the different thoughts of Halloween merge,” he said.

“I wanted to make something creepy, gory and ghoulish yet still have a story to strike the curiosity in people’s minds as to how the ‘monster’ came about,” he said.

“This year, I brought together different inspirations; legends, lore, fables and stories all have something they can lend. I wanted to create a curiosity about Halloween,” he said.

“Halloween allows everyone to be something they’re not and it’s amazing to see the thought and creative effort of the costumes,” Johns said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve creatively challenged myself to make Halloween an event for others to enjoy.

“I like seeing the playful child come out in the eyes of the adult during Halloween.”

“At Draughtsmen we want to embrace the kid in all of us,” van Meeuwen said.

For more information visit http://www.draughtsmenaleworks.com/.

— Tami Snow for Draughtsmen Aleworks.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 