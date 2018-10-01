Draughtsmen Aleworks Taps Into Spooky Spirit of Halloween

This Halloween season, Oct. 24-31, Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta, will embrace the frightening spirit of the holiday, turning the taproom into a creepy museum of cabinets.

The spooky scenario will go beyond sticky cobwebs, fake body parts and Styrofoam tombstones, letting visitors’ imaginations run wild.

Historically, cabinets of curiosity also were known as cabinets of wonder, or wonder-rooms. They became popular during the Northern Renaissance and Victorian era.

Amateur and professional scientists once kept their most prized specimens hidden away; society-folk now possessed the most unique and rarest finds, and proudly displayed them for all to see.

Traditional wonder-rooms had entire rooms filled with glass cases and collections in Victorian times, and were mostly the realm of royalty and academic institutions.

“At Draughtsmen, we want to embrace some of that kid-loving excitement,” said Chris van Meeuwen, co-creator of Halloween and partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks.

“Halloween seems like the perfect holiday to do that. Kids get as excited about candy as we do about beer,” van Meeuwen said.

For the past two years, Halloween at Draughtsmen has inspired the transformation of the brewery into a spooky and scary place taken-over by alien abductions and bloody butcher shops.

Draughtsmen member and official creative haunt director Rob Johns starts thinking about Halloween on Nov. 1 and plans the details all year long.

“This year, the inspiration I had for the theme was to create a place where the different thoughts of Halloween merge,” he said.

“I wanted to make something creepy, gory and ghoulish yet still have a story to strike the curiosity in people’s minds as to how the ‘monster’ came about,” he said.

“This year, I brought together different inspirations; legends, lore, fables and stories all have something they can lend. I wanted to create a curiosity about Halloween,” he said.

“Halloween allows everyone to be something they’re not and it’s amazing to see the thought and creative effort of the costumes,” Johns said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve creatively challenged myself to make Halloween an event for others to enjoy.

“I like seeing the playful child come out in the eyes of the adult during Halloween.”

“At Draughtsmen we want to embrace the kid in all of us,” van Meeuwen said.

For more information visit http://www.draughtsmenaleworks.com/.

— Tami Snow for Draughtsmen Aleworks.