Drawing Held for Affordable Housing Apartments

More than 500 households submitted pre-applications for units at Jardin de las Rosas.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) held a lottery drawing on April 26 at Santa Barbara City Hall to determine the order in which qualified applicants will be processed to determine residency for 40 new apartments.

The units are in the Jardin de las Rosas affordable housing complex at 510 N. Salsipuedes St. Now under construction, the project is scheduled for completion in the fall.

Applicant names were drawn from a tumbler by PSHH board members, representatives from the offices of Assembly member Monique Limón, Rep. Salud Carbajal and State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and city of Santa Barbara employees.

Also in attendance were development and funding partners.

More than 500 households submitted a pre-application for the new apartments. The pre-application required the household rent-to-income ratio not exceed 60 percent.

“We’re excited to start providing hardworking local families with the opportunity to live in a beautifully designed, convenient and safe environment,” said John Fowler, PSHH President/CEO.

“Jardin de las Rosas is ideally located near downtown Santa Barbara; residents can walk to work, are near public transportation and shopping, while also close to recreational and weekend activities," he said.

"It enables families to work and live in the same place without a time consuming and costly commute,” Fowler said.

Jardin de las Rosas is in a priority housing overlay zone that was identified through the community input process.

As a result, it is one of the first projects approved through the city’s pilot program under the new ordinance, and a key implementation action of the city’s General Plan.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected], or phone 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.