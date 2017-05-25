Dream Event to Aid Terminally-Ill Young Adults

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will host its third annual Summer Dream fundraiser 4-7 p.m. June 3 at Nesbitt Estate in Carpinteria.

Summer Dream, which benefits Dreamers ages 18-40, will include a fashion show featuring Calypso St. Barth and local designers Catherine Gee, K. Frank, Lole, Miller’s Oath, Rocha Swim, and Tropical Affair.

There will be a live performance by Brandi Lentini, and special appearances by local best-selling authors, The Double Energy Twin and Judi and Shari Zucker.

Also on the evening bill are a raffle, silent auction, and entertainment by Aqualillies, the synchronized swimming group.

Alan Rose, KEYT-TV’s chief meteorologist and Dream Foundation supporter will be the evening's emcee.

Complimentary offerings are on tap, courtesy of Patron Tequila, Summerland Winery, Topa Topa, Heat Culinary, and Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

Tickets for Summer Dream are available at http://dreamfoundation.org/summerdream for $100 each.

“Summer Dream is a wonderful event to educate our local community about our mission, goals, and most importantly our Dreamers,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s CEO.

"Many are surprised to learn that almost 20 percent of our Dreamers are between the ages of 18 and 40," she said.

"We hope this illumination will lead to a greater understanding and urgency to support Dream Foundation and final Dreams that are providing inspiration, comfort and closure to thousands each year,” Heyer said.

The event is made possible through the support of this Arlene Montesano, year’s event chair.

Summer Dream recognizes:

Golden sponsors: Belle and Daniel Cohen, The Little One Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie & Don Kang and Jim Nigro.

Shine sponsors: Eric Early, Nina and Eric Phillips, Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught, and Sun Potion.

Copper sponsors: Alex M. Early, Chris Lancashire, and The Early Air Way.

Aqua sponsors: Ann and Richard Schoenberg, B-low The Belt,The Grokenberger Family and Hollye & Jeff Jacobs.

Event sponsors: Aqualillies, Blue Star Parking, Heat Culinary, Ursula and Pat Nesbitt, Patron Tequila, Summerland Winery, and Sun Potion.

To support the Dream Foundation mission, visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.