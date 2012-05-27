Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation: A Noozhawk Special Project

Complete index of articles and resources on a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation

By Alex Choi, Noozhawk Intern | May 27, 2012

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s special spotlight project on the Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation, the largest national organization for helping grant wishes of those adults who are fighting terminal illnesses.

The Dream Foundation was founded locally in 1993 and continues to expand as a national network. In 2011, the nonprofit organization fulfilled the dreams of more than 20,000 struggling individuals and their families. Dreams delivered included being sent on a family Disneyland trip and meeting star celebrities and athletes, to having a simple utility bill taken care of.

In an innovative partnership, Noozhawk and the Hutton Parker Foundation have created a package of media grants to showcase four Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations through a story-telling, branding, marketing and social-media campaign. Noozhawk writers will be reporting on these special series while providing critical insight into the world of nonprofit organizations and highlighting exceptional achievements in an effort to improve community discussion and awareness.

Article Series

» Making Dreams Come True All In a Day’s Work for Santa Barbara’s Dream Foundation

» Dream Coordinators Make Logistics Appear Effortless for Dream Foundation Recipients

» Scrapbooks a Loving, Lasting Connection to Dream Foundation Recipients

» Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower Blooms Brightly as Homegrown Community Outreach

» Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower Luncheon Nurtures Deliveries of Smiles

