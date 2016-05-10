Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:50 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation Announces 6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon

By Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation | May 10, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Dream Foundation will hold its 6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Thursday, May 19, 2016. Proceeds from the event — which recognizes Flower Empower volunteers, sponsors and growers — are vital to supporting the program that makes weekly deliveries of beautiful bouquets to those in need.

Last year, Flower Empower delivered 7,500 bouquets from Goleta to Ventura.

“Over the past 21 years, the Flower Empower program has been a tremendous source of happiness in our community,” says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation chief executive officer. “We are honored and delighted to spend an afternoon acknowledging those who have been instrumental to its success.” 

The luncheon will be held at the Bates Ranch House, a historic, oceanfront property in Carpinteria, overlooking beautiful Rincon Point. The event will bring the community together for great food, a warm celebration, wonderful surprises and fabulous auction items, all to benefit the Flower Empower program.

Each week, Flower Empower volunteers create dozens of arrangements using donated flowers and deliver them to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and personal residences. 

The bouquets are gifts of kindness and compassion to community members in need such as those facing illness, loss or recovery, providing them a gesture of fellowship, joy and inspiration.

This year’s Flower Empower event will honor and recognize the following individuals:

» Diane and Tim Brown, 2016 Flower Empower sponsors

» Lisa and George Hagerman, 2016 Flower Empower sponsors

» Geoffrey and Alison Wrigley Rusack, 2016 Flower Empower sponsors

» Nissrin Mahmoud and Bob Fuladi, 2016 Flower Empower sponsors

» Yoze Van Wingerden, 2016 grower of the year

» Jan and Jay Anderson, volunteers of the year

» Delaney Werner, volunteer of the year

Also in attendance and serving as host will be NewsChannel 3’s Alan Rose, a long-time, dedicated supporter of Dream Foundation and its mission and programs, including Flower Empower.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online through Dream Foundation’s website for $100 per ticket. Attendance for this popular event is limited to 250 attendees, so the public is encouraged to act fast to take part in this unique event.

Flower Empower receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. Dream Foundation hopes its 6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon will raise awareness of and support for all of its programs, including Flower Empower.

Dani Cordaro is a public relations consultant working for Dream Foundation.

