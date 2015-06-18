Carol Brown, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln Join Dream Foundation Board

Dream Foundation — the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness — is pleased to announce that Carol Brown, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln have been appointed to the Board of Directors.

“The Dream Foundation family is honored and excited to have such a high-quality trio of new board members who are passionate and enthusiastic about actively and personally contributing to the mission of enriching a final journey and acknowledging a life lived. The entire Board Of Directors is looking forward to the special talents and skills these three quality individuals bring to the organization,” said Kenneth Slaught, chairman of the board.

Brown — part of the Dream Foundation senior management team, who retired in April — gave 15 years of dedicated service and numerous contributions to the foundation. Her most recent role was vice president of major and planned gifts. She has more than 30 years of nonprofit management and development experience in creating and directing goal-oriented programs for both national and international nonprofit organizations.

“I have been blessed to work with an amazing team dedicated to enhancing the lives of the thousands of recipients who annually experience a heartfelt dream,” Brown says. “It is an honor to join the Board of Directors that has been instrumental in guiding the success of the organization for 20 years, and will continue to in the years to come."

Cox, currently senior vice president and officer at Genentech, joined Genentech in February 2010 and leads U.S. Commercial BioOncology, the No. 1 oncology company fueled by more than 1,200 people who are driven by the difference they make in patients’ lives.

Cox has more than 25 years of extensive and diverse BioPharma experience and has contributed to more than 20 product launches. Before Genentech, he had global P&L responsibility for specialty commercial operations, including sales, marketing and medical affairs at UCB BioPharma. His diverse experience includes senior roles in European Country General Management, U.S. Managed Care Sales Leadership and U.S. Claritin Marketing with Schering-Plough. Cox’s pharmaceutical career began as a sales representative after earning his MBA at the University of Missouri, as well as BBA in finance from the University of Kentucky.

Genentech has been a Dream Foundation Corporate Partner in Dreams since 2006.

“I have been privileged to witness first-hand the incredibly moving work Dream Foundation does granting dreams for patients and their families," Cox said. "It is a true honor to join the board, and I look forward to contributing as much as I can to further this critical mission.”

Christopher Lincoln joined FOX Sports Media Group in March 2014 with more than 30 years of live event broadcast experience. He is the vice president of production and coordinating producer of NBA and NCAA, overseeing the production of all NBA and NCAA programming on FOX Sports’ 22 regional sports networks.

Lincoln, a California native, is currently in the process of relocating with his family to Santa Barbara after more than 25 years back east. He can trace his history with Dream Foundation back to 1998 when he was a producer/director of the Celebrity Sports Invitational for IMG. Since then, he has been drawn and dedicated to Dream Foundation’s mission, using his expertise in television and marketing to support the organization.

“I feel very humbled to join the leadership of Dream Foundation," Lincoln said. "To work alongside this astounding group of people who dedicate their professional and personal time to enhancing the lives of those less privileged is special to me and my family. I will cherish the opportunity to serve this enterprise.”

Brown, Cox and Lincoln are serving alongside Mark DePaco, Luke Ebbin, J. Paul Gignac, David Glickman, Hollye Harrington Jacobs, Bob Murphy, Justine Roddick and Kenneth Slaught.

— Kelly Sweda is the communications manager for the Dream Foundation.