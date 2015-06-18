Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:33 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Carol Brown, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln Join Dream Foundation Board

Carol Brown, left, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln have been appointed to the Dream Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Carol Brown, left, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln have been appointed to the Dream Foundation’s Board of Directors. (Dream Foundation photos)
By Kelly Sweda for the Dream Foundation | June 18, 2015 | 7:15 a.m.

Dream Foundation — the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness — is pleased to announce that Carol Brown, Troy Cox and Christopher Lincoln have been appointed to the Board of Directors.

“The Dream Foundation family is honored and excited to have such a high-quality trio of new board members who are passionate and enthusiastic about actively and personally contributing to the mission of enriching a final journey and acknowledging a life lived. The entire Board Of Directors is looking forward to the special talents and skills these three quality individuals bring to the organization,” said Kenneth Slaught, chairman of the board.

Brown — part of the Dream Foundation senior management team, who retired in April — gave 15 years of dedicated service and numerous contributions to the foundation. Her most recent role was vice president of major and planned gifts. She has more than 30 years of nonprofit management and development experience in creating and directing goal-oriented programs for both national and international nonprofit organizations.

“I have been blessed to work with an amazing team dedicated to enhancing the lives of the thousands of recipients who annually experience a heartfelt dream,” Brown says. “It is an honor to join the Board of Directors that has been instrumental in guiding the success of the organization for 20 years, and will continue to in the years to come."

Cox, currently senior vice president and officer at Genentech, joined Genentech in February 2010 and leads U.S. Commercial BioOncology, the No. 1 oncology company fueled by more than 1,200 people who are driven by the difference they make in patients’ lives.

Cox has more than 25 years of extensive and diverse BioPharma experience and has contributed to more than 20 product launches. Before Genentech, he had global P&L responsibility for specialty commercial operations, including sales, marketing and medical affairs at UCB BioPharma. His diverse experience includes senior roles in European Country General Management, U.S. Managed Care Sales Leadership and U.S. Claritin Marketing with Schering-Plough. Cox’s pharmaceutical career began as a sales representative after earning his MBA at the University of Missouri, as well as BBA in finance from the University of Kentucky.

Genentech has been a Dream Foundation Corporate Partner in Dreams since 2006.

“I have been privileged to witness first-hand the incredibly moving work Dream Foundation does granting dreams for patients and their families," Cox said. "It is a true honor to join the board, and I look forward to contributing as much as I can to further this critical mission.”

Christopher Lincoln joined FOX Sports Media Group in March 2014 with more than 30 years of live event broadcast experience. He is the vice president of production and coordinating producer of NBA and NCAA, overseeing the production of all NBA and NCAA programming on FOX Sports’ 22 regional sports networks.

Lincoln, a California native, is currently in the process of relocating with his family to Santa Barbara after more than 25 years back east. He can trace his history with Dream Foundation back to 1998 when he was a producer/director of the Celebrity Sports Invitational for IMG. Since then, he has been drawn and dedicated to Dream Foundation’s mission, using his expertise in television and marketing to support the organization.

“I feel very humbled to join the leadership of Dream Foundation," Lincoln said. "To work alongside this astounding group of people who dedicate their professional and personal time to enhancing the lives of those less privileged is special to me and my family. I will cherish the opportunity to serve this enterprise.”

Brown, Cox and Lincoln are serving alongside Mark DePaco, Luke Ebbin, J. Paul Gignac, David Glickman, Hollye Harrington Jacobs, Bob Murphy, Justine Roddick and Kenneth Slaught.

— Kelly Sweda is the communications manager for the Dream Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 