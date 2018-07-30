Dream Foundation Appoints Director of Development

Dream Foundation has named Anais Pellegrini as its director of development. She will serve as a member of the leadership team and an active participant in Dream Foundation’s development team.

In partnership with CEO Kisa Heyer, Pellegrini will be responsible for establishing fundraising goals, developing and implementing strategies to broaden the funding base for the foundation and managing the organization’s development department.

Pellegrini will design and implement a comprehensive plan for developing key external alliances by cultivating individual and philanthropic support and ensuring philanthropy and fund development are carried out in keeping with the organization’s values, mission, vision and plans.

“We are delighted to welcome Anais,” said Heyer. “Her national and local expereince will be instrumental in her work here at Dream Foundation. We are honored to have her on our team and excited to see what the future holds.”

Pellegrini most recently served as the director of development for the Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara.

She began her career in fundraising in New York at the Katonah Museum of Art and has since worked with the Anti-Defamation League’s Tri-Counties Office and the Granada Theatre, both in Santa Barbara.

Born in Malta and raised in China, Australia and Hong Kong, Pellegrini said she is fascinated in what strengthens and enriches lives and communities and is honored to be a part of the nonprofit world in Santa Barbara.

She holds a bachelor of arts in art history from State University of New York College at Purchase.

“I have been a long admirer of Dream Foundation’s inspiring mission,” Pellegrini said. “I am thrilled to take on the role of director of development and secure critical funding for the many dreams yet to be fulfilled.”

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 30,000 final dreams over the past two decades.

— Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation.