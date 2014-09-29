Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation Announces Honorees of Celebration of Dreams Gala

By Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation | September 29, 2014 | 4:39 p.m.

The Dream Foundation, the only national adult wish-granting organization for individuals and their families suffering life-threatening illness, is pleased to announce its 2014 Celebration of Dreams Gala honorees.

The 20th anniversary celebration will recognize Humanitarian Award recipient John Paul DeJoria and 2014 Outstanding Corporate Partner Award recipient Genentech.

Best known as the co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and The Patron Spirits Company, DeJoria has made a significant impact through his vital contributions to Dream Foundation programs, helping dream recipients and their families since 2002.

“John Paul DeJoria is a caring and accomplished humanitarian who has helped bring peace, comfort, and closure to countless dream recipients and their loved ones through the fulfillment of final dreams,” Dream Foundation Executive Director Kisa Heyer said. “A true humanitarian, he lives each day by his renowned philosophy that ‘success unshared is failure,’ and he has demonstrated this in the time and resources he’s invested in making the world a better place for our dreamers.”

In addition to his generosity toward Dream Foundation, DeJoria supports a multitude of organizations dedicated to helping others. He launched the solely-funded philanthropic venture, Grow Appalachia, which aims to empower the hunger-stricken people of Appalachia by providing skills and resources to grow, prepare and preserve organic, nutritious food.

DeJoria has not lost sight of his humble beginnings, and regularly supports the Los Angeles community where he grew up. His ongoing support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where he spent much of his time as a child, includes funding the renovation of his hometown, Echo Park, Variety Boys & Girls Club location. He also takes great pride in his support of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Chrysalis, dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment. John Paul routinely visits the center to share his story of change and provides generous financial support.

Genentech has been a Corporate Partner in Dreams since 2006. The biotechnology company is committed to treating diseases beyond scientific development by helping patients realize their dreams. Through Genentech’s highly successful employee volunteer program, more than 1,000 team members have served as dream hosts to ensure dreams are delivered with joy, an embrace and a celebration.

“We are thrilled to express our gratitude to Genentech, whose philanthropic support extends beyond generous funding,” Heyer said. “Their invaluable support for the Dream Foundation mission has helped to inspire hope and provide joy in communities across the nation.”

The Celebration of Dreams Gala will be held at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara on the evening of Nov. 8. Celebrities, special guests and foundation supporters will gather to enjoy a night of heartwarming dream reflections, unparalleled entertainment and both a silent and live auction. Net proceeds are vital to supporting the program, which receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. Dream Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has never turned down a qualified dream request.

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.

