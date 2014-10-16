Bill Medley, KT Tunstall and David Ryan Harris to Add Star Power to Dream Foundation Gala

The Dream Foundation, the only national wish-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness, is delighted to announce that Righteous Brother, Bill Medley and Grammy nominee KT Tunstall will perform at the 13th annual Celebration of Dreams Gala on Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara.

Also joining the Dream Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration will be singer/songwriter David Ryan Harris, whose music ranges from folk to rhythm and blues, and world-renowned DJ, Chris Cox appearing for his second straight year.

Medley and his "Righteous Brother," Bobby Hatfield brought the world such favorites as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and “Unchained Melody.” As a duet with Jennifer Warnes, Medley released “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” which earned them both a Grammy and Academy Award. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, Medley inspires with his words, voice and spirit.

"We are honored that legendary Bill Medley will be taking the stage at this year’s celebration,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s executive director. “His signature baritone will certainly be unforgettable, and we are grateful to have such an amazing talent join us in honoring our dreamers and their families.”

Tunstall first astonished the world with her 2004 live solo performance of her song “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” Since then she has released five albums internationally, worked on various movie soundtracks including 2005’s The Devil Wears Prada’s opening hit, "Suddenly I See," "Miracle" for Winter’s Tale and "We Could Be Kings" from Disney’s Million Dollar Arm.

Tunstall received a Grammy Award nomination in 2007 among various other award nominations and wins.

"We are thrilled to have the wonderfully gifted singer/songwriter KT Tunstall join our 20th anniversary Celebration of Dreams,” Heyer said. “We know her powerful lyrics and authentic vocals will inspire and move us all."

In addition to her contributions to Dream Foundation, Tunstall is an active environmental campaigner, and joined an expedition to the Arctic Circle in 2008 with Cape Farewell, a British-based arts organization that brings artists, scientists and communicators together to instigate a cultural response to climate change.

Harris will also be a part of the elite lineup. Experimenting with various instruments before he found the guitar and performing since the '80s, Harris has worked with such talent as Dave Matthews Band, Santana, India Arie, Guy Sabastian, John Mayer’s band and numerous others. Earlier this year, Harris released Lightyears, a follow-up to his album Bittersweet. Harris will engage and delight with his soulful work ranging from folk to rhythm and blues.

For the second year in a row, Grammy-nominated producer, award-winning remixer and DJ Chris Coxwill be offering his musical talent to the gala’s after-party, which will be held in the grand lobby of the Bacara Resort & Spa. Attendees can expect a full dance floor with this master of remix.

“With such an array of talent, Dream Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary and fulfillment of more than 20,000 dreams with the support of our friends, both old and new,” Heyer said. “It speaks volumes to have such an extraordinary and diverse group of artists come together in support of our mission, passion and continued efforts.”

Held at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara on the evening of Nov. 8, the event will honor John Paul DeJoria who will receive the 2014 Dream Foundation Humanitarian Award and leading biotechnology company Genentech, who will receive the 2014 Outstanding Corporate Partner Award. Celebrities, special guests and foundation supporters will gather to enjoy a night of heartwarming dream reflections, unparalleled entertainment, and both a silent and live auction. Net proceeds are vital to supporting the program, which receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions, grants and in-kind gifts. Dream Foundation has never turned down a qualified dream request.

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.