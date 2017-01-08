Dream Foundation, VA Unite to Fulfill Final Wishes of Terminally Ill Veterans

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults, has announced a new strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that will improve the lives of veterans with life-limiting illnesses.

Dream Foundation and VA will work closely together to facilitate positive events, provide motivational support, and fulfill final Dreams for veterans and their families. In addition, they will connect to VA hospice-care providers and palliative-care social workers to offer resources available in addressing some of the unique needs of veterans adjusting to end-of life-care.

Dream Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans program, established in 2014, will play a profound role in this new partnership. The program acknowledges veterans and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

Since its inaugural year, Dreams for Veterans has fulfilled nearly 400 final Dreams, including John’s, to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

John, a Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force, sought a deeper connection to his fellow veterans he never met, but stage IV cancer left him with limited time and options. He dreamed of visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington to make that connection.

With the help of Southwest Airlines and Honor Flight Network, Dream Foundation fulfilled his final Dream. Afterward the visit, he said, “just that one little touch meant so much to me.”

This new partnership will ensure future veteran Dreams are fulfilled and our veterans are acknowledged and honored for their service.

“We are delighted to be sharing the goal of improving Veterans’ lives with VA,” said Dream Foundation CEO Kisa Heyer. “I look forward to working together to provide opportunities for our service men and women that may not otherwise have been available. VA’s support and commitment is invaluable and we are incredibly grateful to them.”

“Through our MyVA initiative, we’re striving to focus our efforts around the needs of veterans, to form deep and lasting partnerships,” said VA Secretary Robert A. McDonald. “The Dream Foundation’s mission is a noble one to honor the men and women who served our nation. It is our honor to partner with them.”



Dream for Veterans Dream recipients are U.S. military veterans who served from World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, those who served during peacetime or who currently serve on active duty, and includes those from the Reserve and National Guard. For more information, visit DreamFoundation.org/veterans.



For more information on Dream Foundation, visit DreamFoundation.org. For more information on the Department of Veterans Affairs, visit www.va.gov.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.