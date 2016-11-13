Dream Foundation Dreams Big with Fundraising Gala

Nonprofit organization raises funds to help its mission of fulfilling the end-of-life hopes of terminally ill patients

The Dream Foundation hosted its 15th annual Dreamland Gala at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta, hoping to raise awareness about its mission to help fulfill the end-of-life dreams of terminally ill adults.

The nonprofit organization offers inspiration, comfort and closure to nearly 2,500 dream recipients a year. The vital funds it raises allow the foundation to maintain its history of never turning down a qualified dream applicant in its 25 years.

One dreamer, Daniella Dominic Enriquez, shared her story with the audience of more than 400 supporters. The 21-year-old was pursing her education at the University of Tennessee, until her terminal diagnosis. She wrote to the Dream Foundation about visiting her family in California.

“This is something that allowed me to spend precious time with my family,” she said. “It offered me and my family a great deal of peace and comfort.”

In June, the Dream Foundation flew Enriquez to California to embrace her family one last time.

A video was shown of dreamer Jonathan, 36, a music lover from Brooklyn who has worked with wood since age 13 and is now an experienced cabinet-maker. His request was for a guitar side-bending machine, which would allow him to craft acoustic guitars and would bring his dream to life. Jonathan was brought to the stage to be presented with a guitar signed by Mark Knopfler, his favorite guitarist. He was speechless! Jonathan plans to craft a guitar as a lasting memory for his 14-year-old son.

Helping to reach the Dream Foundation’s fundraising goal were platinum sponsors including Colleen Barnett-Taylor and Michael Taylor of Barnett Clutches & Cables; Jan and Bill Sanger of Envision Healthcare, Genentech; the Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation; and Indagare Travel.

Gold sponsors included Troy Cox and Adeo Alday; Bette and Bill Pattis/the Himovitz family and El Capitan Canyon; Holly and Bob Murphy; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught; and Daryl and John Stegall.

There were many other generous sponsors.

Longtime Dream Foundation supporters and Santa Barbara residents Ivana and Andrew Firestone hosted an interactive live auction that brought in some large bids to help the cause. Live auction items included a Continental Monterey Grand Prix package donated by Sun Air Jets, Ferrari Los Angeles and Shelley and Paul Schulte/Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; a Costa Rica Escape to Paradise courtesy of Alaska Airlines and the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica; a Seven-Night Uniworld Boutique River Cruise in Europe donated by Steven Shulem/Strictly Vacations and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection; and several other packages.

The silent auction boasted more than 60 items, including Hollywood Bowl box seats and an exotic trip to South Africa’s Zulu Nyala Game Reserve.

Dreamland Gala event performers included Grammy Award-winning artist Estelle and Quixotic, an experimental product that mixed technology, live music and contemporary dance. Renowned DJ Chris Cox performed for the fourth year at the Dreamland after-party, where guests danced the night away while sipping on Patròn Tequila and Beau Joie Champagne.

The hardworking event committee included event chairwoman Daryl Stegall, Baret Boisson, Debra Borden, Kyle Brace, Julie Chaminand, Kendall Conrad, Debbie Darke, Lisa Hagerman, Lynette Hall, Caroline Harrah, Jennifer Hecht, Robin Himovitz, Kimi Matar, Stephanie Nicks, Kathy Nicolson, Beth Perry, Kim Robertson, Christina Rottman and Steve Shulem.

The annual Dreamland Gala net proceeds are vital to supporting the Dream Foundation’s numerous programs, which do not receive any federal or state funding and rely solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships.

The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults. In the past two decades, dreams have provided psychosocial and emotional support that is tailored for terminally ill adults and their families. Dream recipients are age 18 or older, have a life expectancy of 12 months or less, and lack the necessary resources to fulfill their dreams themselves.

Dreams can be as simple as paying a heating bill to relieve financial stress, creating happy memories or meeting a personal hero.

With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health-care organizations and committed donors, the Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final dreams in the past two decades. The foundation maintains Charity Navigator’s four-star rating — its highest — for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].