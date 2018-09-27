Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Fashionable Dream Foundation Fundraiser Reminiscent of an ‘Endless Summer Dream’

A runway show, performances, food and drinks keep guests entertained late into the night at the fourth annual benefit event

Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation CEO Kisa Heyer with board member Troy Cox from Boston at the fourth annual Endless Summer Dream benefit event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

The setting at the Nesbitt estate in Summerland. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Two models are ready for the fashion show. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

A pop-up shop offers guests an opportunity to purchase fashion items. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Mireille and Peter Noone. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Gary Singh and Parminder Kaur of Bibi Ji served up Indian food samplings. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Nisel Gallimore and Ashley Blevins. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Event co-chair Arlene Montesano addresses the guests. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Adeo Alday, left, and Rebecca Brand. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Heike and Jim Venturino of top sponsor Genetech. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

The Nesbitt estate polo field with credit to Wildfox. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Musician Cody Lovaas performs for the crowd. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Brian Saldvia, left, and David Johnson serve spirits at the poolside event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Aerialists from Santa Barbara Airedanse perform. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Dream Foundation

Los Arroyos provided a taco bar. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | September 27, 2018 | 1:49 p.m.

The fourth annual Endless Summer Dream benefit event raised funds for the Dream Foundation on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the spacious Nesbitt estate in Summerland. Event proceeds support the Dream Foundation’s numerous programs, which do not receive any federal or state funding and rely solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships.

Dream Foundation dreams touch lives, meet essential needs and provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. It is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

Dream recipients are age 18 or older, have a life expectancy of nine months or less, and lack the necessary resources to fulfill their dream themselves. Dreams can be basic need items, creating happy memories or meeting a personal hero — any request that provides support and compassion.

The main event featured a fashion show, food, drinks and entertainment. Los Angeles-based fashion label Wildfox kicked it off with a poolside runway show, which also included designs from A Tropical Affair, Bubululu Malibu Bikinis, K. Frank, Jenni Kayne, Lolë, Make Smith, Rocha Swim, Saltura, SeaVees and So De Mel Swimwear.

“I have several dear friends who are a part of Dream Foundation, and when I learned more about the organization and its mission, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it,” Wildfox CEO.Jimmy Sommers said. “The strength of these Dreamers and their families really inspired me to contribute to their lasting memories.”

Alan Rose, KEYT-TV’s chief meteorologist and longtime Dream Foundation supporter, returned as the emcee, but this year he also took on the role of auctioneer.

“This is my first as auctioneer, so I hope I do a good job,” he said.

Indeed, Rose ably garnered top bids for the live auction items, including an exquisite ring designed by Daniel Gibbings and a Hawaiian vacation donated by Alaska Airlines, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

Event co-chair Arlene Montesano made welcoming remarks and reminded supporters that funds raised will help the Dream Foundation serve more than 2,500 dreams nationwide each year.

Montesanto was assisted by fellow co-chair Ursula Nesbitt and committee members Karla Blackwell, Denise Decker, Sonia De Mello, Jelinda DeVorzon, Lisa Douglas, Jessica Grand, Logan Goldberg, Susan Jordano, Gail Kvistad, Mike Lazaro, Pauline McLean, Holly Murphy, Jason Olcese, Tom Parker, Danielle Rocha, Daryl Stegall, Jessica Stevens, Brianna Stewart and Heather Taylor.

There was a lot for the guests to do, including visits to pop-up stores and booths serving tastes and sips from Babcock Winery, Beau Joie Champagne, Bibi Ji, Catering Connection, Epic Wines & Spirits, Foley Family Wines, Hippy Pop Popcorn, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Lucky’s, Perfectomundo Tequila, Rincon Brewery, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Santo Mezcal, Soulstruck Winery, Tre Lune and Yacht Club Vodka.

The main event also showcased live performances by artist and choreographer Josh Killacky, Jason Mraz protégé Cody Lovaas, the Santa Barbara Airedanse Collective, Dominick Cole, Roy Clark and Allie Kaster, and feature DJ Gavin Roy Presents.

Later in the evening, the after-party was held at the Nesbitt Nightclub for sponsors and Aqua ticket holders. The late night included dinner, dancing, surprise entertainment, a runway preview of Wildfox Spring 19 Collection “Riot Girl” and a meet-and-greet with Wildfox's Sommers. Entertainment included Talliwhoa and fire dancers Julia Bowerback and Chelsea Pacheco.

Runway models were Alexander Amato, Richardo Baldin, Jade Bell, Faith Busby, Sulem Calderon, Hollis Chambers, Taylor Chavez-Goggin, Luke Cole, Alicia Cummings, Kayleigh Gilbert, Evan Gomez, Garret Gooch, Cottrell Guidry, Cheyne Hannegan, Rachel James, Devin Joos, Tereza Kacerova, Kiana Kaye, Claire Michelle, Lena Ross, Josh Slack, Sam Stegall, Tyler Tuck, Dana Tyne, Crystal Vanco, Giancarlo Vidrio, Cherish Water and Bryant Wood.

Sponsors

» Sky Sponsors: Adeo Alday and Troy Cox, Kate and Arthur Coppola, and Genentech

» Ultramarine Sponsors: Lina and John Paul Beltran, Debra Borden, Arlene Geeb, Jeanne and David Hoffman, Holly and Bob Murphy, Thomas Circa, BciCapital, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie and Don Kang, and Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught

» Ocean Sponsors: Armand Hammer Foundation, Bella Vista Designs, Louise and Tim Casey, the Grokenberger family, Sarah and Martin Jenkins, Land Rover Santa Barbara, Britt Meyer, Montecito Bank & Trust, Justine Roddick and Christina Schlieske, Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

» Azure Sponsors: Gayle Abramson and Mitch Glanz, Insight & Strategies, Kim and Andy Busch, Fell Marking LLP, Alexandra and Hanson Gifford, Susan Jordano, Jump On the School Bus, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP, Kelleher Matchmaking, Pauline and Marc Lowe, Dr. David Nygren, Paul and Shelley Schulte, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, the Sigal family and NewMark Merrill Companies, Meghan and Bob Stoll, Christopher Wei, Lisa and David Wolf, and Yasmine and Sam Zodeh.

» Event Sponsors: Wildfox Couture, Alaska Airlines, Bella Vista Designs, Blue Star Parking, COS BAR, Brandis and Jon Deitelbaum, Carol and Bill Foley, Four Seasons Resort Mau at Wailea, Daniel Gibbings, Hotel Californian, John Paul Mitchell Systems, J.R. Watkins Naturals, Jump On the School Bus, Monique Jean Event Productions, Ursula and Pat Nesbitt, Santa Barbara Airedanse Collective, Brianna Stewart, Studio B and The Tent Merchant.

» In-Kind Donors: Wildfox Couture, Aligned Pilates, David Alvarez, Santa Barbara Dance Center, Catherine and Elizabeth An, Crustacean, A Tropical Affair, Barefoot Blonde Extensions, Bettina Pizzeria, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Bubululu Malibu Bikinis, Caron Miller Design, Jim Caseteel, Coast 2 Coast Collection, CorePower Yoga,  Evolutions Medical & Day Spa, Gavin Roy Presents, Daniel Gibbings, Gina Sinotte Photography, Gorjana, Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, Hotel Milo Santa Barbara, Hudson Grace, Jacqueline Pilar Photography, Jenni Kayne, Joe’s Café, Juice Ranch, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, LP, Kopu Water, La Fond Winery, Deborah Liu, LOLË, Lucky’s, MarBorg Industries, Pauline McLean, Shannon Miller, Monique Jean Event Productions, Peebee & Jay’s, Matt Pesendian, Channel Acupuncture, Saltura, Santa Barbara Catering, Santa Barbara Winery, Shelley Shulte, Jarod Ryan Shaw, Sonos, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar, Brainna Stewart, Studio B, The Magic Castle, Vita Perfetta, Westerlay Orchids, and Whiskey and Leather.

Click here for more information about the Dream Foundation, or call 888.4DREAMS or 805.564.2131.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

