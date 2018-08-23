Dream Foundation Benefit a Fashionable Fundraiser

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will host its fourth annual Endless Summer Dream fundraiser Sept. 16 at the Nesbitt Estate in Summerland.

Los Angeles-based fashion label Wildfox will open the event with a poolside runway show featuring such influential models as Alexander Amato, Bryant Wood, Sulem Calderon and Claire Michelle.

The fashion show will include designs from A Tropical Affair, Bubululu Malibu Bikinis, K. Frank, Jenni Kayne, Lolë, Make Smith, Occhialli Eyewear, Rocha Swim, Saltura, Seavees and So De Mel Swimwear.

“I have several dear friends who are a part of Dream Foundation, and when I learned more about the organization and its mission, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it, “said Jimmy Sommers, Wildfox CEO.

“The strength of these Dreamers and their families really inspired me to contribute to their lasting memories,” Sommers said.

The main event begins at 4 p.m. and features Jason Mraz protégé Cody Lovaas, DJ Gavin Roy Presents, dancer and choreographer Josh Killacky, and aerialists from Santa Barbara Airedanse Collective.

Alan Rose, KEYT-TV’s chief meteorologist and long-time Dream Foundation supporter, will be returning as the emcee.

From 7-10 p.m. there will be an exclusive after-party in the Nesbitt Nightclub for sponsors and Aqua ticket holders only.

The after-party will include dinner, dancing, surprise entertainment, a sneak-peek runway preview of Wildfox Spring 19 Collection Riot Girl, and a meet-and-greet with Sommers.

“We are dedicated to bringing final Dreams to life for terminally-ill adults,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s CEO.

“Endless Summer Dream provides an opportunity for those interested in supporting our mission to learn about who we are, who we serve and how they too can help fulfill final Dreams, all while embracing life’s precious moments with friends and fellow supporters of the foundation,” she said.

Tickets for Summer Dream are available at http://dreamfoundation.org/summerdream starting at $50 for general admission.

The event is made possible through support of this year’s event co-chairs Arlene Montesano and Ursula Nesbitt.

Endless Summer Dream recognizes its sponsors:

Sky Sponsors: Adeo Alday and Troy Cox, Kate and Arthur Coppola, Genentech.

Ultramarine sponsors: Debra Borden, Arlene Geeb, Jeanne and David Hoffman, Bob and Holly Murphy, Thomas Cira, BciCapital, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie and Don Kang, Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught.

Ocean sponsors: Bella Vista Designs, Louise and Tim Casey, the Grokenberger Family, Sarah and Martin Jenkins, Britt Meyer, Montecito Bank & Trust, Justine Roddick and Christina Schlieske, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Azure sponsors: Gayle Abramson and Mitch Glanz, Insight & Strategies, Kim and Andy Busch, Fell Marketing LLP, Alexandra and Hanson Gifford, Susan and Jeff Jordano, Jump On The School Bus, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.,

Also, Pauline and Marc Lowe, Paul and Shelley Schulte, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, Meghan and Bob Stoll, Lisa and David Wolf, and Yasmine and Sam Zodeh.

Special thanks to Jimmy Sommers, Wildfox and their team.

To support the mission of the Dream Foundation, visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

— Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation.