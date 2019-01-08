Pixel Tracker

Dream Foundation Honors Jennifer Gillon Duffy as Volunteer of Year

By Jennifer Goddard for Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP | January 8, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.
Jennifer Gillon Duffy
Jennifer Gillon Duffy

Jennifer Gillon Duffy, a partner and Certified Family Law Specialist with the Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP, law firm, has been named the Dream Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year for 2018 for her work with the organization’s Flower Empower program.

Duffy also is the recipient of the President of the United States’ Volunteer Service Award for 2017 and 2018. She will be recognized at the Dream Foundation’s luncheon on May 16.

Duffy has volunteered her time virtually every Saturday for seven years making, and teaching others to make, bouquets from donated flowers for people in hospice, retirement homes, those recovering from surgery, or who otherwise need some cheer.

She has created over 2,500 bouquets during this time.

The Dream Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization that grants final dreams to terminally ill adults, providing end-of-life dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure, and improve the quality of life for participants and their families.

Dreams can be as simple as paying a heating bill to relieving financial stress, to creating happy memories, to meeting a personal hero — any dream that offers compassion and support.

Special to the Dream Foundation's hometown of Santa Barbara, Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion.

Several days each week, groups of volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers and then make deliveries to hospices, cancer centers and homes.

In addition to abundant bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates, and cards handmade by school children.  

For more information about the campaign and Flower Empower, visit dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower.
 
Duffy specializes in employment law, family law and civil litigation. She joined Fell Marking in 2004 and became a partner in 2008. She also serves on the boards of various charities and volunteers with multiple philanthropic groups. She can be reached at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP.

 

