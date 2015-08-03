Dream Foundation Names Beth Skidmore New Director of Development

Advice

Dream Foundation — the only national, dream-granting organization for adults battling life-threatening illness and their families — is proud to announce the appointment of Beth Skidmore as director of development.

A new position in the organization, the director of development supervises the development department staff, including the donor relations and grants managers.

Skidmore will serve as a key leadership team member and an active participant in making strategic decisions for Dream Foundation. In partnership with Executive Director Kisa Heyer, she will be responsible for all fundraising and development activities to support the annual operating budget and special projects as well as participation in the strategic development plan to expand the Foundation’s national philanthropic funding base.

Additionally, Skidmore is charged with helping forge new relationships to build Dream Foundation’s visibility, impact and financial resources; developing key external alliances; ensuring all development programs meet the targeted annual goals and increasing overall giving to the organization.

“Joining the Dream Foundation team is an incredible honor,” said Skidmore, who officially assumes her development duties in August. “The moments, memories and critical services the Foundation provides to terminally ill adults in their last year of life is awe-inspiring, and I look forward to supporting this important, life-changing work.

"I’m also excited to work with the Foundation's growing local and national community of corporate partners and supporters to continue the organization's extraordinary track-record of never turning down a qualified dream request.”

From 2004 to 2015, Skidmore served as development director for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the Bowl’s $40 million American Classic Renovation and Restoration Campaign, which was completed in 2012 ($27 million was raised during her tenure).

In addition to serving as campaign director for the American Classic Campaign, Skidmore established the Bowl Foundation’s subsequent Major Gifts Program, helping to raise more than $2.5 million in support of ongoing facility maintenance and the Bowl’s Education Outreach Program and Endowment.

She has a B.A. in communications with a minor in global peace and security from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Prior positions included development roles at Cate School, the Lobero Theatre Foundation and the Music and Arts Conservatory.

Skidmore’s professional certificates include The Grantsmanship Training Program at The Grantsmanship Training Center in Los Angeles; Graphic Design Certificate from UCSB Extension; Fund-Raising and Marketing for Non-Profits Certificate from Cal Lutheran University and a Certificate in Plant Based Nutrition from eCornell/T. Colin Campbell Foundation.

She has served on the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Board since 2009 and previously served as a mentor for the Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change program.

About Dream Foundation

The only national dream-granting organization for adults, Dream Foundation enhances the quality of life for individuals battling life-threatening illness and their families.

Dream recipients are those individuals who have been given a year or less life expectancy. Dreams range from basic needs items, like a working stove, to bedside reunions and meaningful experiences with children and loved ones.

Founded in 1994, Dream Foundation serves more than 2,500 dreams each year and relies on a network of volunteers, sponsors and individual donors.

Dream Foundation is proud to maintain a long-standing, 4-star rating (the highest rating) from Charity Navigator, America’s largest and most utilized independent evaluator of charities.

For more information, visit www.dreamfoundation.org or call 805.564.2131.

—Kelly Sweda represents Dream Foundation.