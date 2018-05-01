Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation Reaches Milestone 20,000th Dream Served

By Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation | January 15, 2015 | 7:43 a.m.

The Dream Foundation — the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families battling life-threatening illness — has served 20,000 dreams since it was founded in 1994. The milestone 20,000th dream was recently granted to Yvonne Rodriguez, a 34-year-old woman from Los Angeles.

The wife and mother of two has been battling terminal breast cancer and dreamed of sharing a special trip where she could enjoy time with her husband, Michael, and children, Ava, 9, and Eli, 4.

Rodriguez and her family visited SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. They spent three nights at the Hilton Grand Vacation Pacific Palisades resort.

“It was fabulous; it was better than anything we could have asked for,” her husband said.

The Dream Foundation will be celebrating its 20,000th dream milestone with the Rodriguez family on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at the Dream Foundation headquarters in Santa Barbara.

“What dreams do for individuals like Yvonne is allow them the chance to dream again and create memories and experience moments that are among life's most important, for themselves but also for their loved ones,” Dream Foundation Executive Director Kisa Heyer said. “A dream for an adult is often a humble request about gathering with loved ones, making the most of the time they have left and celebrating a life lived.”

Final dreams range from basic needs items such as a mobility scooter, lift chair, working appliance or laptop, to bedside reunions, final vacations with family or meeting a personal hero. Dream Foundation has never turned down a qualified dream request. The organization receives no federal or state funding, relying solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants.

“Year after year, we continue to see a rise in dream requests, and our goal is to continue to be a resource for those in need,” Heyer said. “After 20 years, our dream recipients continue to inspire us to do the important work of providing comfort and closure during the end-of-life journey. With the support of our dedicated community, we are looking forward to ensuring that Dream Foundation is an important part of people’s lives and dreams for the next 20 years.”

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.

