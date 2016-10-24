Reeve Foundation’s $6,000 Grant to Dream Foundation Will Assist People with ALS

Dream Foundation has announced that it has received a $6,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

The award was one of 79 grants totaling over $575,704 awarded by the Reeve Foundation to nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide more opportunities, access, and daily quality of life for individuals living with paralysis. Their families and caregivers benefit as well.

Conceived by the late Dana Reeve, the program has awarded more than 2,700 grants totaling over $20 million since 1999.



Dream Foundation will utilize the grant to fulfill final dreams for those with ALS within both its Dream Granting program and its Dreams for Veterans program.



“We are honored to receive such a gracious award from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation,” says Dream Foundation CEO Kisa Heyer. “These funds will help fulfill end-of-life dreams for our dreamers with ALS.

"Many dreams are as simple as paying a heating bill to relieve financial stress or covering weekly massages to relieve the physical stress of the disease. We are thankful to the foundation for their generous contribution and excited about our new relationship.”



In this particular grant cycle, the grantee review board awarded a significant number of grants in medically underserved areas for modification projects, animal service programs and veteran programs.



“Accessibility modifications and service animals help create greater independence both in home and public settings, which is key to increase inclusion in the community.” said Donna Valente, director of Quality of Life Grants. “By supporting these types of programs in underserved areas, we are able to remove barriers to independent living for individuals living with disabilities and their families.”



The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Quality of Life Grants Program was created to address the myriad needs of children and adults living with paralysis, as well as provide assistance and education to their families and caregivers.

Funded programs serve individuals living with paralysis caused by injuries, diseases or birth conditions, including but not limited to, stroke, spina bifida, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The grants support innovative initiatives that aim to increase quality of life by improving physical and emotional health, broadening community engagement, and increasing independence. For more information, visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 539-7309.

Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults. It fulfills final dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

Supported by a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health-care organizations and donors, Dream Foundation has fulfilled more than 25,000 final dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant.

Dream Foundation does not receive any federal or state funding, relying solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships to fund its programs. For more information, visit DreamFoundation.org.

— Dani Cordaro for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.