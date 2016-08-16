Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation to Fulfill Local Artist Freddy Caston’s Final Dream

By Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation | August 16, 2016 | 10:10 a.m.

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will fulfill the final dream of Santa Barbara-resident Freddy Caston; the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery will host a retrospective of Caston’s prolific painting career.

Caston, 89, dreamed of showcasing a retrospective of his life’s work to present for himself, his family and community members his efforts to reflect the world in his art. 

“My work has never received such a generous opportunity before and it would be a meaningful way for me to celebrate my life’s work before I die,” Caston said.

The exhibit, hosted by the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery at 15 W. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, will run from Aug. 15-27, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The community is encouraged to attend the reception.

Caston, who was born in New York City, studied architecture and art at The City College of New York before starting his own business.

A painting by Freddy Caston. Click to view larger
A painting by Freddy Caston. (Courtesy photo)

Several years later he moved to Torremolinos, Spain, to pursue his dream of being an artist. Several of the pieces that will be showcased were created during his time there and inspired by the bright colors of his surroundings.

Caston ultimately moved his family to Santa Barbara in the mid 1970s to relish in its rich art community. He served as a director of the Santa Barbara Art Association, Santa Barbara Summer Stock and Summer Solstice.

Though his recent diagnosis of emphysema has weakened his body, his zest for art is stronger than ever.

Dream Foundation would like to thank the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery for the donated space and Aaron Brothers, Darsena Selections and Dream Foundation’s Advisory Council for their in-kind contributions.

This dream was a wonderful collaboration of the Santa Barbara community.

Dani Cordaro is a public relations consultant at Dream Foundation.

 
