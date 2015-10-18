Dream Foundation to Honor Corporate Partner, Gentiva Hospice Foundation, for Efforts for Veterans

Advice

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness, will honor corporate Partner in Dreams Gentiva Hospice Foundation and salute the supporters of the newly launched Dreams for Veterans program at the 14th Annual Celebration of Dreams Gala, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, at the Bacara Resort and Spa.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting deserving families and organizations associated with hospice and palliative care and to giving compassionate assistance to those at the end of life’s journey, the Gentiva Hospice Foundation has been a corporate partner for more than 16 years.

The strategic programs supported by Gentiva Hospice Foundation include assisting patients and families; funding bereavement camps for more than 500 kids each year; supporting educational programs for end-of-life and palliative care and most importantly, fulfilling final dreams for terminally ill patients and families through partnership with Dream Foundation.

"We are thrilled to be partners with Dream Foundation and honored to be recognized by them," said Paul VerHoeve, president of the Gentiva Hospice Foundation. "Together we have shared the joy and the true fulfillment that comes from helping to serve more than 9,000 final dreams. I can't wait to see what the future brings."

“Over the past 16 years, Gentiva Hospice Foundation has made a tremendous impact on Dream Foundation,” said Kisa Heyer, executive director of Dream Foundation. “Their profound generosity and commitment have accounted for almost half of our total dreams served since Dream Foundation was established in 1994.”

Also being recognized at the Gala are CKE Restaurants and its CEO, Andy Puzder, as well as John Paul DeJoria, CEO and co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and The Patrón Spirits Company, for the vital support they provide to Dream Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans program, which launched publicly in Washington D.C. in September.

Dreams for Veterans is the first national program that specifically serves and honors terminally ill veterans with the fulfillment of a final dream. The program provides the invaluable opportunity to honor and acknowledge veteran dream recipients while engaging and appreciating their families and communities.

Dreams for Veterans was established in September 2014 and operated in a soft-launched phase until last month’s public launch. Beginning in September 2014 and through to present, Dreams for Veterans has served the final dreams of 225 veterans. Without receiving any federal or state funding, the program would not be possible without the support and contribution of our founding partners.

CKE Restaurants has contributed to the fulfillment of hundreds of dreams since 2012 when the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s premium burger chains selected Dream Foundation as a national beneficiary of its annual Stars for Heroes charity campaign. Founded in 2011, the program has supported 60 U.S. military charities nationwide.

“Supporting our veterans is a cause that has always been close to my heart, and I am honored to have had the chance to support Dream Foundation via our annual Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign, which has raised more than $3.5 million for military veterans and their families since its inception in 2011,” said Puzder. “Thanks to the endearing support of our customers, we have helped Dream Foundation establish their Dreams for Veterans program, which delivers final dreams to dying veterans around the nation.”

Also a founding partner of the program, 2014’s Humanitarian Award honoree, U.S. Navy veteran DeJoria pledged $100,000 to Dreams for Veterans at last year’s Celebration of Dreams gala, surprising everyone.

Standing by his motto that “success unshared is failure,” DeJoria, John Paul Mitchell Systems and Patrón Spirits International have supported Dream Foundation and its dreamers for the past 11 years.

“As a veteran myself, I know how important it is to support the men and women in our military who put their lives on the line every day to protect our way of life. That is why I helped Dream Foundation establish the Dreams for Veterans program,” DeJoria said. “Our veterans have risked more than any civilian could ever imagine to defend this great country of ours, and the very least we can do is acknowledge their sacrifice and promise to be there whenever they need us, just like they were there for us. It’s an honor to be a founding partner of the Dreams for Veterans program, and I encourage everyone to support this wonderful organization.”

“Through the support of our founding partners, Dream Foundation has developed significant strides in serving veterans in a more meaningful way,” Heyer said. “Dreams for Veterans is immensely grateful for their support, and we all look forward to the continued success of the program.”

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.