Dream Foundation to Host 15th Annual Dreamland Gala

Dream Foundation will host its 15th Annual Gala, Dreamland, on Nov. 5 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara in an effort to raise awareness about the foundation’s mission to fulfill the end-of-life Dreams of terminally-ill adults that offer inspiration, comfort, and closure.

The vital funds raised will allow the organization to maintain its history of never turning down a qualified Dream applicant, a record it has maintained since its inception.



The evening will honor special guests, Dreamers Jonathan White and Daniella Dominic Enriquez, who will share their Dream stories.



Jonathan, 36, a music lover from Brooklyn, N.Y., has worked with wood since the age of 13, now an experienced cabinet maker. He has always dreamed of making his own lasting contribution to music by building a guitar.

His request was for a guitar side-bending machine, which would allow him to craft acoustic guitars and would bring his Dream to life.

On behalf of Dream Foundation, Jonathan was presented his own bending machine by world-renowned guitar craftsman and luthier, Roger Sadowsky, at Sadowsky’s workshop in Long Island City, N.Y.

Also donated to Jonathan was a guitar-making kit by Stewart-MacDonald. Sadowsky spent the afternoon mentoring Jonathan on the art of guitar-making to the delight of both of them. Jonathan plans to craft a guitar as a lasting memory for his 14-year-old son.

Jonathan, his wife Olga, and their 4-week-old daughter, Ophelia will attend the Saturday's gala to share their story.

Daniella, 21, who until her terminal diagnosis was pursing her education at the University of Tennessee, wrote to Dream Foundation about visiting her family in California.

“This is something that would allow me to spend precious time with my family,” Daniella said. “It would offer me and my family a great deal of peace and comfort.”

In June, Dream Foundation flew Daniella to California to embrace her family one last time. Daniella will also attend the gala and share her touching story.



The evening will include a one of a kind performance by Quixotic; an experimental product that happens when technology, live music, contemporary dance, and Cirque du Soleil arts come together.

Classically trained floor and aerial performers, including former Cirque du Soleil puppeteer Eros Biox will interact with visual effects, award-winning live musicians, and responsive environment action to create a multi-sensory experience.

Its fusion of visuals and manipulation of light and rhythm transcends language and makes this collective of artists an audience favorite.

Guests will also enjoy an interactive live auction hosted by long-time Dream Foundation supporters and Santa Barbara locals Andrew and Ivana Firestone. Featured live auction packages include extravagant vacations to Portugal, Spain and Morocco, Buenos Aires and Chile and Costa Rica to name a few.

Also available, “Breakfast with Betty” — breakfast at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan with fashion legend Betty Halbreich, followed by a personalized styling session and more.

A silent auction before the program will have more than 60 items, including Hollywood Bowl box seats and an exotic trip to South Africa’s Zulu Nyala Game Reserve.

Highlighting the celebration will be Grammy Award-winning artist, Estelle. This London born musician is best known for her electric mix of various musical genres.

Estelle has collaborated with top names in the business including David Guetta, John Legend, Robin Thicke, and Kanye West on “American Boy” for which she won a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Collaboration as well as being nominated for Song of the Year.

In addition to music, Estelle founded All of Me, an organization that focuses on educating and expanding horizons of young people through college scholarships and volunteer opportunities abroad.

Following the gala, Generation Dream will host an exclusive after-party with world-renowned DJ, Chris Cox where guests will dance the night away while sipping on Patron Tequila and Beau Joie Champagne.



“We are eternally grateful to our local community and those across the nation that continue to bring thousands of Dreams to life each year with their support, time, and resources,” says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s CEO.

“Dreamland will be an opportunity to share our successes, our Dream stories, and raise vital funds in an effort to fulfill more Dreams for those mothers, brothers, veterans, and families,” Heyer said.

Dream Foundation acknowledges the support of Dreamland’s Platinum Sponsors: Colleen Barnett-Taylor & Michael Taylor, Barnett Clutches and Cables; Jan & Bill Sanger, Envision Healthcare; Genentech; Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation; and Indagare Travel as well as its dedicated event committee: Daryl Stegall, event chair, Baret Boisson, Debra Borden, Kyle Brace, Julie Chaminand, Kendall Conrad, Debbie Darke, Lisa Hagerman, Lynette Hall, Caroline Harrah, Jennifer Hecht, Robin Himovitz, Kimi Matar, Stephanie Nicks, Kathy Nicolson, Beth Perry, Kim Robertson, Christina Rottman, and Steve Shulem.



More information can be found at http://www.dreamfoundation.org/gala2016/.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.