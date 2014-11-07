Dream Foundation to Host 20th Anniversary Celebration of Dreams Gala, Auction

The Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness, will host its 20th anniversary Celebration of Dreams Gala this Saturday, Nov. 8, at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

Celebrities, special guests and foundation supporters will gather to enjoy a night of heartwarming dream reflections, unparalleled entertainment and both a silent and live auction. Net proceeds are vital to supporting the program, which receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. The Dream Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has never turned down a qualified dream request.

At this special event, the Dream Foundation will be honoring co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and The Patrón Spirits Company, John Paul DeJoria, with the 2014 Humanitarian Award and leading biotechnology company, Genentech, with the 2014 Outstanding Corporate Partner Award. Generous support and contributions from both honorees have made a significant impact by helping to bring peace, comfort, and closure to countless dream recipients and their loved ones through the fulfillment of a final dream.

“I’m honored to have one of the leading charities acknowledge the continued efforts that our culture of giving has accomplished over the years,” said DeJoria, who has been helping Dream recipients and their families since 2002. “I truly believe success unshared is failure, and I gratefully receive the award on behalf of everyone at both Paul Mitchell and Patrón, who have contributed to our mission to impact lives and fulfill dreams.”

Genentech has been a Corporate Partner in Dreams since 2006, demonstrating a commitment to treating diseases beyond scientific development by helping patients realize their dreams.

“Genentech’s philanthropic support extends beyond generous funding,” said Kisa Heyer, executive director of the Dream Foundation. “Their invaluable support of the Dream Foundation mission has helped inspire hope and provide joy in communities across the nation.”

Presenting the Outstanding Corporate Partner Award to Genentech will be Shelley Hendrix, the widow of former dream recipient, Brian Piccolo. Piccolo, who suffered from esophageal cancer, dreamt of a trip to Sea World Orlando with his family.

Every year artists lend their star power and support to Dream Foundation’s annual Celebration of Dreams Gala and this year’s lineup features Righteous Brother Bill Medley, Grammy nominee KT Tunstall, singer/songwriter David Ryan Harris and at the after-party, world-renowned DJ Chris Cox. The evening will also include a live auction, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and beloved TV personality Andrew Firestone. This year, live auction items include a private villa in Tuscany during White Truffle Culinary Week, a trip to the Laucala Island Resort in Fiji and a cruise to Monte Carlo, to name a few.

Above all else, the Dream Foundation is thrilled to share the evening with three former dream recipients and their families.

“The strength, spirit and stories of our dream recipients remind us what the evening and Dream Foundation’s work is all about,” Heyer says.

Dream recipient Richard Mackin will share his courageous story of battling colon cancer. He is now in remission. Richard dreamt of visiting Washington, D.C., where his Native American tribe originated. He was able to connect with his family’s cultural history and so much more.

Christianne Adamik, mother of three who is suffering from colon cancer, will enjoy the evening with her husband. Dream Foundation made it possible for Adamik and her family to visit Hawaii, where she and her husband had always wanted to spend their honeymoon. She was finally able to take a break from cancer.

“We are eternally grateful to be sharing the evening with the heart of our mission,” Heyer says.

Dream Foundation acknowledges the generous support of its event sponsors Alma Rosa Winery, Bacara Resort & Spa, Beau Joie Champagne, Bell Town Wine, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Magnolia Event Design, O’Gara Coach Westlake, Rolls-Royce & Bentley Westlake, Patrón Tequila, St. Juliette Winery and Walter Claudio Salon Spa. Their dedication to Dream Foundation’s mission is truly miraculous.

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.