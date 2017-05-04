Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation to Thank Supporters at Flower Empower Event

By Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation | May 4, 2017 | 2:04 p.m.

Dream Foundation will host its 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Thursday, May 18, at the Klentner Ranch, a rustic polo ranch in Carpinteria.

The event will acknowledge and thank Flower Empower’s supporters and volunteers, while raising funds to continue the program’s work in delivering kindness and compassion to those in need.
 
“Flower Empower has been an invaluable program for our community and is one of many programs that benefits Dream Foundation and helps fulfill our dream-granting mission,” says Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to witness the profound effect of such a seemingly small gesture,” Heyer said.

Flower Empower is a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers 150 floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, chocolates, and cards hand-made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers, and their homes every week.

Since its inception in 1994, the program has made over 173,000 deliveries.
 
This year’s Flower Empower event will honor and recognize the following individuals:
 
» Laurel Barrack, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsor
» Diane & Tim Brown, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
» Kate & Arthur Coppola, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
» Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
» Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
» Shelley & Paul Schulte, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors
» Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year
» Sherie Parker, Volunteer of the Year
» Steven Shulem, Volunteer of the Year

Also in attendance and serving as host, will be NewsChannel3’s Alan Rose. Rose is a long-time, dedicated supporter of Dream Foundation, its mission and programs, including Flower Empower.

Tickets to the event that will include lunch, silent auction and raffle can be purchased online through Dream Foundation’s website for $125, www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower-luncheon.

Raffle tickets for $20/ticket or six for $100 can be purchased in advance and at the event. Raffle winner will receive a seven-day Holland American Line Caribbean cruise for two, courtesy of Steven Shulem of Strictly Vacations and Holland American Line.
 
Flower Empower is made possible by the generosity of community growers, retailers, supporters and volunteers. To learn more, visit http://www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower-program.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 