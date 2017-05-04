Dream Foundation to Thank Supporters at Flower Empower Event

Dream Foundation will host its 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Thursday, May 18, at the Klentner Ranch, a rustic polo ranch in Carpinteria.

The event will acknowledge and thank Flower Empower’s supporters and volunteers, while raising funds to continue the program’s work in delivering kindness and compassion to those in need.



“Flower Empower has been an invaluable program for our community and is one of many programs that benefits Dream Foundation and helps fulfill our dream-granting mission,” says Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to witness the profound effect of such a seemingly small gesture,” Heyer said.

Flower Empower is a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers 150 floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, chocolates, and cards hand-made by school children to people in hospitals, hospices, cancer centers, and their homes every week.

Since its inception in 1994, the program has made over 173,000 deliveries.



This year’s Flower Empower event will honor and recognize the following individuals:



» Laurel Barrack, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsor

» Diane & Tim Brown, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Kate & Arthur Coppola, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Shelley & Paul Schulte, 2017 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year

» Sherie Parker, Volunteer of the Year

» Steven Shulem, Volunteer of the Year

Also in attendance and serving as host, will be NewsChannel3’s Alan Rose. Rose is a long-time, dedicated supporter of Dream Foundation, its mission and programs, including Flower Empower.

Tickets to the event that will include lunch, silent auction and raffle can be purchased online through Dream Foundation’s website for $125, www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower-luncheon.

Raffle tickets for $20/ticket or six for $100 can be purchased in advance and at the event. Raffle winner will receive a seven-day Holland American Line Caribbean cruise for two, courtesy of Steven Shulem of Strictly Vacations and Holland American Line.



Flower Empower is made possible by the generosity of community growers, retailers, supporters and volunteers. To learn more, visit http://www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower-program.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.