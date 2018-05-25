Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:07 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation Unveils Dream Plaza at Hotel Californian

Donors can have names engraved on paving stones

Dream Foundation Board with foundation CEO Kisa Heyer and Hotel Californian’s Michael Rosenfeld.
Dream Foundation Board with foundation CEO Kisa Heyer and Hotel Californian’s Michael Rosenfeld. (Dream Foundation)
By Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation | May 25, 2018 | 12:02 p.m.

Dream Foundation, the Santa Barbara-based organization that serves some 2,500 final Dreams every year for terminally-ill adults, has been gifted the private plaza in front of the newly reconstructed, historic Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

The plaza, at the corner of State and Mason streets, is comprised of 1,140 stones available to be dedicated with an elegant name engraving for a tax-deductible gift to the foundation. One lead donor has the exclusive opportunity to name the plaza itself.

The Dream Plaza will be an oasis in the center of a bustling district, connecting the wharf waterfront to downtown and serving as the gateway to Santa Barbara’s expanding Funk Zone and urban wine trail.

The plaza stones will be a unique way to celebrate an anniversary or special event, commemorate a business milestone, remember a loved one or create a family heirloom.

“We are immensely grateful to Michael Rosenfeld for his generous gift to Dream Foundation and our beloved community,” said Kenny Slaught, Dream Foundation’s board.

“He has given us an opportunity to connect with the place that Dream Foundation calls home and fulfill thousands of final Dreams across the country,” Slaught said.

“Hotel Californian and I are thrilled to partner with Dream Foundation who bring so much light to this community and families they serve,” said Hotel Californian owner Michael Rosenfeld.

“The Dream Plaza will represent a gathering place and lasting memory for donors and loved ones to share for years to come,” he said.

Funds raised through the dedication of each stone will support Dream Foundation programs including:

» Flagship Dream Program that fulfills the end-of-life Dreams of  terminally-ill adults who lack the resources to fulfill their Dream on their own.

» Dreams for Veterans Program that serves veterans who served in war and during peacetime.

» Dream Toy Program that sends hand-selected toys to Dreamers’ children who are coping with the impending loss of a parent.

» Flower Empower program that delivers fresh floral bouquets to local residents facing illness, loss or recovery, ensuring that those in need know their community cares.

“We are so fortune to live in such a compassionate and nurturing community,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation CEO.

“I am reminded just how supportive Santa Barbara has been over the past 24 years. This beautiful gift is just another example of its commitment to our mission and to our Dreamers,” she said.

To learn more, contact Dream Foundation, 564-2131, or email [email protected]. To donate, visit DreamFoundation.org/donate. For more about Hotel Californian, visit http://www.thehotelcalifornian.com.

— Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 