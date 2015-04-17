Dream Foundation’s 5th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Will Raise Funds, Honor Volunteers

Dream Foundation — the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families battling life-threatening illness — will hold its fifth annual Flower Empower Luncheon on Wednesday, May 13.

Net proceeds from the event are vital to supporting the volunteer-driven program.

“We are thrilled to share an afternoon with the community that has been instrumental to the program’s sustainability and growth throughout the past 19 years,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation executive director. “We are tremendously grateful to the businesses and individuals who generously donate their time, goods and services to make a difference in this community we cherish.”

The Flower Empower Luncheon will be held at an exclusive oceanfront meadow in Summerland. The event will feature a luxurious outdoor setting complete with farm-to-table fare, exciting silent auction items, a raffle for a seven-day cruise and wonderful surprises.

This year’s Flower Empower event will honor and recognize the following individuals:

» Tim and Diane Brown, 2015 Flower Empower Sponsors

» George and Lisa Hagerman, 2015 Flower Empower Sponsors

» Lauren Nelson and Bill Bonds, Volunteers of the Year

» Casey Slaught, Youth Volunteer of the Year

» Jill Marie and Jean-Michael Carre, Chocolats du Cali Bressan owners, In-kind Donors of the Year

The Flower Empower program relies on dedicated volunteers who gather each week to deliver hope and compassion — in the form of fresh bouquets — to those in need. In addition to bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards handmade by school children. In 2014, Flower Empower delivered, on average, 150 bouquets each week to recipients from Goleta to Ventura.

“We are looking forward to acknowledging those that have been fundamental to Flower Empower’s success,” Heyer said. “This program simply would not be possible without their devotion and efforts.”

Also in attendance and serving as hosts, will be NewsChannel 3’s Shirin Rajaee and Alan Rose. Rajaee and Rose are longtime and dedicated supporters of Dream Foundation, its mission and its programs, including Flower Empower.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online through the Dream Foundation website for $95. Tickets are limited to 225 attendees and the event is expected to sell out, so the public is encourage to act fast to take part in this unique event. Click here for more information.

Flower Empower receives no federal or state funding, relying solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. Dream Foundation hopes to raise awareness and its impact with its fifth annual Flower Empower Luncheon.

— Dani Cordaro is a publicist representing the Dream Foundation.