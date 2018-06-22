Dream Foundation’s Successful Summer Dream Fundraiser to Give Life to Dreamers’ Final Wishes

Dream Foundation hosted its second annual Summer Dream fundraiser to benefit Dreamers 18-40 years old Sunday, June 5.

The fresh, summer-themed affair was just one of the many events that benefits Dream Foundation and helps fulfill its mission of giving life to final Dreams.

Summer Dream was hosted by Generation Dream, a network of young professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders committed to improving the end-of-life experience for terminally-ill adults and their families.

The evening event featured a fashion show highlighting local designers Catherine Gee, Jenni Kayne and Miller’s Oath; live entertainment by award-wining singer-songwriter Cody Lovaas and DJ IDEX; and an offering of local artisans’ food and drink.

“Summer Dream is a wonderful opportunity to educate our local community about the diverse Dreamers that we have the privilege to serve,” said Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer. “Its fresh and youthful summer theme allows our younger generation of philanthropists to get involved, have fun, learn more about Dream Foundation’s many programs and how they can become involved.”

Attendees included Quentin Wahl, Kristin Turner, Tori Petersen, Peter Donahue, Cecil Bond Kyte, Jennifer & Chance Darling and Alan & Tanya Thicke.

Former Summer Dream featured designer Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim, former Committee Chair Arlene Montesano and Dream Foundation board members Luke Ebbin, Chris Lincoln, Justine Roddick and Board Chair Kenny Slaught were also in attendance.

Guests enjoyed wine and beer from Potek Winery and Third Window Brewery and food from Wildwood Kitchen while they viewed an exciting runway fashion show emceed by Dream Foundation supporter and KEYT Channel 3’s Alan Rose.

A silent auction featured a surfboard, ridden and signed by Santa Barbara local and World Surfing League pro surfer Parker Coffin.

The event would not have been possible without its sponsors and in-kind donations.

Summer Dream recognizes its Golden Sponsors Hutton Parker Foundation, Jim Nigro and Soogie & Don Kang; Shine Sponsors Sloane & Sally Dickens and Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught; Copper Sponsors The Grokenberger Family, Kielle & John Horton, Chris Lancashire, Nina & Eric Phillips and Justine Roddick & Christina Schlieske; Aqua Sponsors Vicky Burger of Valbridge Property Advisors, First Click and Jennifer & Sean Hecht; and Shimmer Sponsors Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, Andria Kahmann, Anne & Allen Sides, Daryl & John Stegall and Johnson Family Dental.

Event and in-kind donations were made by Becker Studios, Blue Star Parking, Cali Dolce Gourmet Desserts, Catherine Gee, Chocolats du CaliBressan, Classic Party Rentals, Be Green Packaging, Impact Hub, Jenni Kayne, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Mentorship Works, Miller’s Oath, Millworks, Potek Winery, Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Club, SpaceNK Apothecary, Tesla, the Himovitz Family & El Capitan Canyon, The Mill, Third Window Brewing, Walter Claudio Salon and Wildwood Kitchen.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this year’s event will fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill young adults ages 18-40.

— Dani Cordaro is a public relations consultant at Dream Foundation.