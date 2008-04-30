Former Santa Barbara resident Shirley Grecian has been battling stage four colon cancer for the past five years. When her illness was diagnosed, she was forced to leave her beloved Santa Barbara and move to Redding, where her caregiver sister lives. For the past five years, Grecian has endured surgery and multiple courses of chemotherapy. Sadly, there are no other treatment options, and Grecian has been given eight to 10 months to live.
‘Dream’ Weekend is Bittersweet for Ailing Woman
Thanks to the Dream Foundation, a former resident dying of cancer returns to her beloved hometown.
Grecian’s final wish is to return to Santa Barbara, where she lived for 10 years, with her twin sister, Sheila, and her childhood friend, Susan, for one last relaxing weekend at the beach. On Thursday, Grecian’s dream will come true – and just in time, thanks to the Dream Foundation, the first national wish-granting organization for adults with life-limiting illness.
Grecian and her loved ones will experience the ultimate Santa Barbara weekend. They will stay in a beach house donated by local Dream Foundation supporters and enjoy a weekend at the beach.
The Dream Foundation also planned several activities for the women to ensure their Santa Barbara experience is everything Grecian remembers. They have arranged a day of pampering at Bellezza Vita Spa, which donated massages and facials, and a night on the town thanks to the Lobero Theatre, which provided theater tickets. On Sunday, Grecian will have the chance to attend services at her favorite church, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal.
“I have longed for a change of scenery and relief from my present environment,” Grecian said. “Returning to my beloved Santa Barbara will create a memory that I can share with others, and that will help sustain me through the coming months.”
The Dream Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families who are battling life-limiting illnesses. With about 1,400 dream requests annually, the Dream Foundation relies on donations such as airline miles and other resources to make dreams such as this possible. To learn more about how you can help, click here or call 805.564.2131.
