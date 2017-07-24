Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Dreams Made Real as Isa Beats Cancer

(Cottage Health)
By Cottage Health | July 24, 2017 | 11:55 a.m.

“I don’t have cancer anymore. I can be a kid again.”
— Isabella (Isa), age 12

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

When Isa was just 2½ years old, she got sick. Her mother, Jessica, took her to a pediatrician who conducted tests and told Jessica to take Isa to the Cottage Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) as soon as possible; doctors were waiting for her.

“I don’t really remember much about it, but my family went through a really tough time,” Isa recalled.

Isa is right about the tough time. There’s no way she could have understood it at such a young age, but she was diagnosed with leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood cells.

She immediately began chemotherapy at CCMC.

Despite the diagnosis, the fear and the anxiety, Jessica was able to find reassurance.

“I never felt so taken care of in my life,” she said. “I am so thankful for the staff at Cottage Children’s Medical Center. They were kind and caring and gave me so much hope.”

Isa was in the hospital for two weeks, and then she had outpatient treatments over the next 2½ years at CCMC.

“She was a model patient,” Jessica said. “She never cried, and the staff loved her.”

Fortunately, Isa responded very quickly to chemotherapy and was able to get back to being a kid again.

This wasn’t Jessica’s first experience with Cottage Health. She was actually born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital herself, as was Isa.

Isa’s story of victory has touched many lives, including her older sister, Leah, who is pursuing a master’s degree in health administration. Jessica believes Leah’s interest in health care was a direct result of what they experienced with Isa and CCMC.

It’s been 10 years now since Isa’s cancer diagnosis, and she’s been cancer free for almost that long. These days, Isa is a happy, healthy, normal — well, quite exceptional, actually — child in every way. She’s the school president. She loves music (piano and voice), her family, her dogs, theater, playing soccer with her friends and school. She can’t pick a favorite subject, because all her subjects are her favorite.

What once seemed like a nightmare has instead turned into a beautiful dream made real.

(Cottage Health video)

