Dreier, Parker Named Museum Trustees

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | May 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Susan Parker Click to view larger
Susan Parker
Douglas Dreier Click to view larger
Douglas Dreier

Douglas Dreier and Susan Parker have been appointed to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Board of Trustees for a three-year term.

Dreier has been the executive director at The Dreier Group since 2003. He manages private collections, as well as works with museums on acquisitions, collectors care, and relationships.

Prior to his involvement with the Dreier Group, Dreier was an educator, focusing on low-income urban schools. He earned his bachelors degree in arts from Western Washington University and his masters in instructional design from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Dreier said he believes the Natural History Museum is a treasure to the city and its children.

Parker was raised in Orange and earned her bachelors degree from California Lutheran University. She is a retired Santa Barbara business owner, and has served on the boards of the Downtown Boys and Girls Club, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and Noah’s Anchorage.

She has also served as liaison to CALM’s board for the auxiliary. Parker has been the vice president of the Hutton Parker Foundation for 22 years and serves on the grant selection committee. She has served on the museum’s gala committee multiple times,

“After years of sharing the SBMNH with my two sons, it is an honor to be asked on the board," Parker said. "The future of the museum is even more important now with two granddaughters who want the Natural History Museum experience.”

For more information, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

 

