Dress Up Storefronts for Season of Love

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber invites all Carpinteria Valley businesses to participate in its Best Dressed Window Contest, Feb. 3 through 14. Judging will take place Feb. 13.

Carpinteria Valley businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefront windows for Valentine’s Day in an effort to entice shoppers during the season of love. The winner will receive a cash prize and recognition plaque.

Participating businesses will display a poster in their window with a #hashtag in which customers can vote via social media. Judges include chamber award recipients: Carpinterian of the Year, Jr. Carpinterian scholarship winners, Large and Small Business of the Year, chamber ambassadors; and customers.

To enter your business, call 684-5479, email [email protected], or get an online registration form at goo.gl/P3ZbDV.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.