Drew Brahos Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Drew Brahos has joined the bank as vice president and senior portfolio manager, reporting to Peter Madlem, senior vice president and chief investment officer.

“Drew’s broad skill set in mathematics, economics and portfolio management make him a great new asset to our investment management team," Madlem said. "His 20 years of financial services experience working with clients on their wealth management and investment strategies demonstrates the bank’s commitment to providing exceptional resources to successfully serve our clients. Drew is well regarded in this community for his expertise and involvement in the community.”

Brahos received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and a bachelor of arts degree in French from Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind. He received a master of arts in teaching mathematics from Duke University and a master of business administration, finance concentration, from the University of Notre Dame. He completed two years of a Ph.D. program in measurement, evaluation and statistical analysis at the University of Chicago as a recipient of the Century Fund full tuition scholarship.

After several teaching positions at the collegiate level, Brahos left academia for the financial services industry, holding positions as financial analyst, senior economist and portfolio manager with both national and large regional banks.

He knows the Central Coast and Southern California well, having spent more than a dozen years with local financial institutions.

“We are excited to welcome Drew to Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division," said Jeff Pittman, senior vice president and director of Wealth Management. "His demonstrated expertise, energy, professionalism and thought leadership complement our commitment to providing our clients with a world class experience. I believe we have one of the finest trust and wealth management teams in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.”

Brahos is a member of Butler University’s Board of Visitors for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a member of the Ventura County Community Foundation’s investment committee. He is a member of the National Association of Business Economists, the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. He lives in Oxnard with his family.

Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust and estate services for all branch markets. The bank has nine branches located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including: business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate finance, SBA loans, consumer loans, credit cards, merchant services, online banking, mobile banking, and cash management. Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975. It is known for its ongoing support of the community through unique giving programs like Anniversary GrantsSM and Community Dividends®, which annually gifts $1 million to more than 150 local nonprofits.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the marketing director for Montecito Bank & Trust.