College Basketball

Drew Edelman’s Inside Play Leads UCSB Women Over UC Irvine

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | March 2, 2017 | 10:23 p.m.

UCSB punished UC Irvine on the inside, as redshirt junior Drew Edelman put together one of her best games of the season, scoring 21 points – one shy of her career-high – and snatching a personal-best 14 rebounds for her team-leading seventh double-double of the year, in a 71-53 Big West women's basketball win on Thursday night at the Thunderdome.

"I'm just continuously trying to work, not letting the defense get around me and staying in front so my teammates can get it in to me," Edelman said. "They were just lobbing me perfect passes and we were connecting really well."

The win improves UCSB's conference record to 8-7, currently good for fifth-place in the Big West. However, with UC Riverside (15-13, 9-7) losing its regular season finale to first-place UC Davis, 61-59, the Gauchos can now reclaim the No. 4 seed with a win over Cal Poly this Saturday. This would give UCSB a first-round bye in the Big West Tournament, automatically moving the Gauchos into a quarterfinal game which would take place Wednesday night.

"Nobody's selfish in this group. I thought we were intentional and purposeful trying to find Drew early," head coach Bonnie Henrickson said. "Give them credit, they adjusted and we couldn't get it inside as easily, but then we began to drive it and see what would happen. When they had momentum, we put our foot on the gas."

Sophomore guard Coco Miller added 14 points, knocking down 4-5 from three-point range. 

Following a 17-17 first quarter, the Gauchos began to take charge in the second, stifling Irvine on the defensive end. The Anteaters were held scoreless for nearly seven minutes until midway through the second quarter, when a three-pointer from senior guard Irene Chavez ended a 17-0 UCSB run, making it 32-20.

After the Gauchos came out of the halftime break leading 33-25, they extended their lead to 45-26 off a wide-open triple from senior point guard Onome Jemerigbe.

Things began to get a little worrisome for UCSB after that point, as the home side allowed Irvine to creep back into the game, led by Chavez, who hit three treys in the third quarter alone. Chavez tied teammate Andee Ritter with 16 points to lead the way for the visitors.

With 5:11 to go in the game, the Anteaters cut what was a 19-point lead to as little as five at 56-51. However, the Gauchos responded with layups from Edelman and redshirt junior Drea Toler before Miller put in her fourth triple of the game, pushing the lead back up to 66-53.

Edelman finished 9-12 from the field and has now shot over 60 percent in five straight games and in eight of her last nine. Her incredibly efficient shooting over that stretch has bumped her season field goal percentage to .614, just shy of Mekia Valentine's (2010-11) single-season program record. She also finished a perfect 3-3 from the line, and has now made 12 consecutive over the last three games.

Jemerigbe finished with a game-high seven assists.

The Gauchos will now look to their season-finale against Cal Poly this Saturday.

"We've got to beat Poly," Henrickson said. "It's Senior Night, it's Poly. You have a chance to get to fourth and avoid being fifth, so there's a lot to play for."

