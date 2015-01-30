Attorney Drew Maley Joins Price, Postel & Parma Law Firm

The law firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP is pleased to announce that family law attorney Drew Maley has joined the firm.

His practice will focus on guiding clients during major life events such as prenuptial agreements, marital dissolutions and post-judgment disputes, and the establishment and modification of support and custody orders.

The expansion into family law alongside the firm’s prominent estate planning and tax practices will allow PP&P to provide comprehensive representation no matter what developments arise in the lives of its clients.

In addition to the highly technical issues that can arise, family law matters are often complicated further because of the potential for highly contentious proceedings.

“In a typical marital dissolution, the family law attorney has a great deal of influence over the level of conflict in the case," Maley said. "My approach is based on learning about my clients’ needs, providing an idea of what to expect from the outset of a family law matter, keeping my clients informed throughout the process and achieving their goals as efficiently as possible.”

Prior to joining PP&P, Maley was an associate at a boutique family law firm in Los Angeles. His practice included the representation of working professionals, prominent public figures and their partners during all phases of family law proceedings.

Maley received his J.D. cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, Ill., and also holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication from the University of Colorado. Before becoming an attorney, he lived and worked in Santa Barbara as a product manager for an Internet marketing company.

— Linda Ford is an administrator for Price, Postel & Parma LLP.