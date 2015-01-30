Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:25 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Attorney Drew Maley Joins Price, Postel & Parma Law Firm

By Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP | January 30, 2015 | 7:57 a.m.

The law firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP is pleased to announce that family law attorney Drew Maley has joined the firm.

His practice will focus on guiding clients during major life events such as prenuptial agreements, marital dissolutions and post-judgment disputes, and the establishment and modification of support and custody orders.

The expansion into family law alongside the firm’s prominent estate planning and tax practices will allow PP&P to provide comprehensive representation no matter what developments arise in the lives of its clients.

In addition to the highly technical issues that can arise, family law matters are often complicated further because of the potential for highly contentious proceedings.

“In a typical marital dissolution, the family law attorney has a great deal of influence over the level of conflict in the case," Maley said. "My approach is based on learning about my clients’ needs, providing an idea of what to expect from the outset of a family law matter, keeping my clients informed throughout the process and achieving their goals as efficiently as possible.”

Prior to joining PP&P, Maley was an associate at a boutique family law firm in Los Angeles. His practice included the representation of working professionals, prominent public figures and their partners during all phases of family law proceedings.

Maley received his J.D. cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, Ill., and also holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication from the University of Colorado. Before becoming an attorney, he lived and worked in Santa Barbara as a product manager for an Internet marketing company.

— Linda Ford is an administrator for Price, Postel & Parma LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 