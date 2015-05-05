Drew Wakefield to Emcee Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Charity Golf Tournament

Drew Wakefield, director of sales and marketing for the Ramada Santa Barbara, will once again be the emcee for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 8 at the Glen Annie Golf Club.

We are grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for being this year's Eagle Sponsor.

We also would like to thank Kenecta Federal Credit Union, the Bar Sponsor; On Q Financial, the Lunch Box Sponsor; and TKG Financial, the Golf Glove Sponsor for supporting this charity event.

The golf tournament is sold out, but tickets are still available to the Cocktail Party, which will start at 5 p.m.

There will be music, an awards ceremony, food and a silent auction. All the money raised will go to support the Alpha Resource Center, specifically Katie’s FUNd.