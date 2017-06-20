Drive-In Romeos Pulling Up to Concert in the Park

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth, Inc., will present the Drive-In Romeos performing 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive.

The Drive-In Romeos players are spreading their brand of music and high energy with crossover genres of rock 'n roll, Tex-Mex and R&B.

The family-friendly Summer Concerts in the Park are free. The community is invited to pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy some good music and good times.

A poster of the full lineup for the park concerts is on the city’s website, http://www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=11978.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.