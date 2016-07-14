Drive-In Romeos to Open Santa Maria Concerts in the Park Series

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. are pleased to announce the return of the Concerts in the Park Series this summer.

Rock back in time and enjoy early classic R&B with the Drive-In Romeos from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way.

Drive-In Romeos is a rocking rhythm and blues band from Santa Maria. The band is always dressed to impress and executes a rockin’ rhythm show during every performance.

Their sound is influenced by artists from the 1940s through early ’60s, such as Wynonie Harris, Jackie Wilson and Ritchie Valens, to name a few.

All Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. Invite family and friends, and don’t forget to bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.

Concert take place from 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x2260. To view the complete schedule of concerts, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/residents.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.