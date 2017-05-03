Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Rollover Crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt

Male victim was trapped in wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters

A man was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Wednesday afternoon following a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 135 in Orcutt.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Clark Avenue, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, a man in his 30s who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped in the wreckage and required extrication by firefighters, Zaniboni said.

He was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.