Driver Airlifted to Hospital After SUV Crash Near Los Alamos

Victim had to be extricated from wreckage after accident on Highway 135

A driver was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday night after crashing his SUV near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 135 about two miles north of Los Alamos, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The SUV, which reportedly had been traveling at high speed, ran off the roadway into a ditch and struck a concrete post, Zaniboni said.

The 36-year-old driver was trapped in wreckage and had to be extricated, Zaniboni said.

He was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

CHP dispatch reported that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and the crash remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.