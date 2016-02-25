Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Tractor Flips Over Near Lompoc

A man was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after being seriously injured when the tractor he was driving overturned near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 6:15 a.m. to the Campbell Ranch, which is along Highway 246, just east of River Park, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The tractor had flipped over, pinning the driver against the steering wheel, Zaniboni said.

After he was freed, the victim was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Details on his condition were not available.

It was unclear how he was hurt, but a second man sustained a possible broken foot in the incident, Zaniboni said, and was taken by ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

