Goleta Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing into Pole, Utility Box

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a utility pole in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies, County Fire and AMR paramedics responded to the 7600 block of Calle Real around 11:30 p.m. after several residents reported hearing a traffic collision, Sgt. John Maxwell said in a statement.

Erik Andersson, of Goleta, was driving a Dodge Challenger and collided with a utility pole and a large metal utility box, Maxwell said.

“The collision destroyed the metal utility box, resulting in disruption of power and communication services to nearby residences,” he said.

Andersson, who received minor injuries, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff's department.

Southern California Edison and Cox Communications crews responded to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole and restore services.

No further details were available.

