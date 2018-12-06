Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, December 6 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing into Pole, Utility Box

crashed car Click to view larger
A Goleta man was arrested after allegedly crashing his car into a Goleta utility box and pole on Calle Real Wednesday night. The car came to rest partially upright against a retaining wall, the Sheriff’s Department said. (Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 6, 2018 | 4:01 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a utility pole in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies, County Fire and AMR paramedics responded to the 7600 block of Calle Real around 11:30 p.m. after several residents reported hearing a traffic collision, Sgt. John Maxwell said in a statement.

Erik Andersson, of Goleta, was driving a Dodge Challenger and collided with a utility pole and a large metal utility box, Maxwell said. 

“The collision destroyed the metal utility box, resulting in disruption of power and communication services to nearby residences,” he said.

mugshot Click to view larger
Erik Andersson

Andersson, who received minor injuries, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff's department.

Southern California Edison and Cox Communications crews responded to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole and restore services.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

crashed car Click to view larger
Utility companies made repairs Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed into a pole and utility box on Calle Real.  (Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 