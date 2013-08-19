Suspect Arrested After Fleeing During Traffic Stop

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday evening after being pulled over for speeding and then running from the police officer onto Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said a California Highway Patrol officer initiated a traffic stop for speeding about 3:40 p.m. on the driver of a late model Honda sedan heading northbound Highway 1 north of Santa Lucia Canyon.

Clotworthy said the officer determined that the man was driving unlicensed.

The driver then fled, running across both lanes of Highway 1 and onto Vandenberg property.

Clotworthy said a CHP airplane and Sheriff's Department helicopter responded to assist VAFB Security Forces in the search for the suspect, who was located about 5:20 p.m. and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Luis Rodriguez Marquez of Santa Maria.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and being unlicensed.

A 17-year-old female passenger in the Honda was taken to Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria and turned over to Children's Protective Services.

