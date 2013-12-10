Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrians

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | December 10, 2013 | 2:19 p.m.

Hernandez
Guadalupe Espitia-Hernandez

A 32-year-old Santa Maria woman was arrested Tuesday on felony hit-and-run charges after she allegedly struck a young mother and her toddler as they crossed a Santa Maria street with a stroller.

Santa Maria police responded just before 8 a.m. to report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrians and hit-and-run traffic accident at Morrison Avenue and Depot Street, according to police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Further investigation revealed that Guadalupe Espitia-Hernandez of Santa Maria was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Depot Street onto eastbound Morrison Avenue when her white 1992 Ford Aerostar van struck 25-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Santa Maria, who was crossing Morrison Avenue with her 2-year-old daughter in a baby stroller, Valle said.

He said Ramirez and her child were legally crossing northbound within the marked crosswalk on the east side of the street.

The mother and daughter were transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Valle said Espitia-Hernandez drove away from the scene but was followed by a witness, who was able to help police locate her on the 700 block of West El Camino Street shortly after the accident.

Espitia-Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for two felony counts of hit-and-run, and for driving while unlicensed, a misdemeanor.

Valle said the accident remained under investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

