Driver Arrested After Rollover in Downtown Santa Barbara

Heather Maassen, 30, charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment, police say

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | June 16, 2013 | 10:20 p.m.

Heather Maassen
Heather Maassen

Three people escaped serious injury in a rollover accident in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday evening, but police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Emergency personnel responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the wreck in the first block of West Gutierrez Street in front of D’Angelo Pastry & Bread, Santa Barbara fire Capt. Chris Mailes said.

“Upon arrival ... crews found a single vehicle on its top with two additional vehicles involved,” he said.

Police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the accident occurred when a Honda Civic traveling west on Gutierrez struck two unoccupied parked cars — a Honda and a Mercedes-Benz — on the north side of the one-way street.

“The collision caused the Honda to roll on to its top in the middle of the street,” Mailes said.

The three occupants of the Honda were assessed for injuries, and one child was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The driver of the vehicle, Heather Maassen, 30, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment, McCaffrey said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

