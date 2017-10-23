Driver Arrested on DUI, Hit-Run Charges After Multiple Crashes on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

At least one motorist was injured in series of collisions stretching from Los Carneros Way to Pacific Oaks Road

Emergency personnel were kept busy in western Goleta Monday afternoon by a series of collisions authorities say was caused by a drunken driver.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of collisions along the Hollister Avenue corridor — from Los Carneros Way to Entrance Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The incident began at La Patera Lane, with reports of a Chevy Silverado driving recklessly, Hoover said.

"The female driver, later identified as 30-year-old Renee Romero of Solvang, headed westbound on Hollister and hit a vehicle at a stop light at Los Carneros Way," Hoover said. "She left the scene and kept driving westbound on Hollister Avenue."

At Glen Annie Road, Romero struck an electrical box, then hit two vehicles in the roadway, Hoover said.

"Romero then kept driving, and at Pacific Oaks and Hollister hit yet another vehicle in the roadway," Hoover said.

The male occupant of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Romero continued westbound until her vehicle became disabled at Entrance Road, Hoover said.

At that point, a motorcycle deputy arrested Romero on felony charges of driving under the influence, hit and run and reckless driving, Hoover said.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The Sheriff's Department provides law enforcement services to the city of Goleta under contract.

